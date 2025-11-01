Actor-idol Ok Taec-yeon to get married next year
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 13:50
Ok Taec-yeon, actor and member of the K-pop boy band 2PM, is set to marry his longtime noncelebrity partner, his agency 51K announced on Friday.
“We would like to share the news of Ok Taec-yeon’s marriage,” the agency said. “He has decided to spend the rest of his life with someone he has been in a long-term relationship with.”
The wedding will take place in the spring of 2026 in Seoul and will be held privately, attended only by close family and friends.
“As his partner is a noncelebrity, we ask for your understanding that further details will remain confidential,” the agency added.
Ok debuted with 2PM in 2008. He made his acting breakthrough in the KBS drama "Cinderella’s Stepsister" (2010) and has continued to work actively in both music and television.
