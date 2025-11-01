 Actor-idol Ok Taec-yeon to get married next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Actor-idol Ok Taec-yeon to get married next year

Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 13:50
Actor Ok Taec-yeon [NEWS1]

Actor Ok Taec-yeon [NEWS1]

 
Ok Taec-yeon, actor and member of the K-pop boy band 2PM, is set to marry his longtime noncelebrity partner, his agency 51K announced on Friday.
 
“We would like to share the news of Ok Taec-yeon’s marriage,” the agency said. “He has decided to spend the rest of his life with someone he has been in a long-term relationship with.”
 
The wedding will take place in the spring of 2026 in Seoul and will be held privately, attended only by close family and friends.
 
“As his partner is a noncelebrity, we ask for your understanding that further details will remain confidential,” the agency added.
 
Ok debuted with 2PM in 2008. He made his acting breakthrough in the KBS drama "Cinderella’s Stepsister" (2010) and has continued to work actively in both music and television.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Ok Taec-yeon marriage

More in K-pop

Actor-idol Ok Taec-yeon to get married next year

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' rebounds to No. 1 in Britain

New and improved? Min Hee-jin's new label, NewJeans and an old web of 'slave contract' legalities

Blackpink to open pop-ups in collaboration with Musinsa and sports apparel brands

Le Sserafim's mini-concert closes Nvidia gaming conference

Related Stories

Singer, actor Ok Taec-yeon to star in upcoming OCN drama series

Actors Ok Taec-yeon and Lee Joon-gi to appear at Studio Dragon drama festival in Japan

Actor Kim Ok-vin announces wedding date with noncelebrity fiance

One for the ages: Lim Ji-yeon draws strength from role in hit series 'The Tale of Lady Ok'

JTBC's historical drama 'The Tale of Lady Ok' to premiere Saturday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)