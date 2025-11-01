 'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' rebounds to No. 1 in Britain
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 10:50 Updated: 01 Nov. 2025, 10:58
A scene from Netflix film ″K-pop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

"Golden," the smash hit single from the original soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters," has rebounded to the top spot on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
 
According to the chart released Friday, "Golden" climbed by two spots from a week earlier, claiming the throne for nine nonconsecutive weeks.
 
Sung by Korean American artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the film's fictional girl group HUNTR/X, "Golden" debuted at No. 93 in June.
 
Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia," meanwhile, slipped to the second spot after topping the chart for three consecutive weeks.
 
Among other songs from the animation soundtrack, "How It's Done" ranked 10th, followed by "What It Sounds Like" at 13th. "Takedown," performed by K-pop girl group Twice, placed at No. 92.
 
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, meanwhile, entered the chart at 46th with its new release "Spaghetti."
 
"APT." by Blackpink's Rose ranked 66th, remaining on the chart for 54 consecutive weeks. 
 
 

Yonhap
