A decade later, pianist Lu defies the odds to win Chopin Competition
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 07:00
A faint sense of excitement lingered in the crisp autumn air at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21, just eight hours after the announcement of the winner of the prestigious International Chopin Piano Competition. Cheers from the hundreds who had waited until 3 a.m. for the winner to be named still echoed faintly through the city.
“I only got two hours of sleep,” said pianist Eric Lu, the winner of the competition, arriving at the interview venue.
Dressed in black and moving with quiet elegance, the pianist showed no signs of elation. Lu, born in the United States in 1997, had just become the 18th winner of the Chopin Competition — a title granted only 17 times over the last century.
There was no hint of giddiness, though he admitted he hadn’t had a single day of rest during the three-week competition. Lu said he became mentally fragile and physically unwell.
The JoongAng Ilbo was the only Korean media outlet invited to the competition and granted an interview with Lu.
The central message of his account was clear — success came only after unimaginable hardship. That was especially true for Lu at this year’s event.
The first question was one everyone wanted to ask: “Was the competition stressful?”
Without hesitation, Lu answered, “It was overwhelming. But I expected it. I had been preparing myself mentally for months, telling myself, ‘This is going to be extremely stressful.’ But it turned out that preparing your mind doesn’t make it any easier.”
Lu had drawn attention from the moment he applied to the competition. Many questioned whether he even needed to participate. He was no newcomer — he placed fourth at the Chopin Competition in 2015 and won the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2018. With a strong agency behind him, he had performed regularly at respected venues and released multiple recordings with a major label.
So when Lu returned to the Chopin Competition, the reaction was largely unanimous: It’s win or bust.
“Toward the end of the competition, I couldn’t even eat at restaurants,” Lu said. “The stress was too much. My parents brought food to our lodging. I don’t think I smiled for the last few weeks.”
The kind of pressure Lu faced was unimaginable.
“It was self-doubt and fear,” said Lu. “I had no idea what would happen next. Even though I tried to prepare mentally, it was still overwhelming. I didn’t know I was capable of feeling that much stress.”
Lu didn’t smile much even after the announcement. When names were called in reverse order from sixth place upward, he stood motionless. Even when his name was finally read out, he bowed his head, raising his hands to cover his face. A competition spokesperson had to escort him to the center stage.
When asked to say a few words by the organizers, Lu hesitated for a long time.
“I have nothing to say,” he muttered, before managing to whisper, “It feels like a dream come true.”
His subdued reaction reflected the emotional toll of the event.
“There were moments when I could barely breathe,” Lu said. “Each time they announced who advanced to the next round, I got so tense I felt like I couldn’t breathe.”
As soon as each round ended, he had to start preparing for the next. Performances grew longer — 30 minutes for Round 1, 45 minutes for Round 2, and an hour for Round 3.
“We got one rest day before the finals, but of course I didn’t rest. I practiced. It was a huge challenge.”
While all competitors faced pressure, Lu, already a professional pianist, attracted greater scrutiny — and with that, more anxiety.
“It was a huge gamble,” he admitted. “I already had a career and a manager. If I played poorly or lost, it would’ve been a major risk.”
When Lu asked to move his third-round performance to the end of the lineup on Oct. 15 due to illness, many in the audience suspected something was wrong.
“I tend to get sick at major competitions,” he said with a smile, but added, “It definitely had an impact. It was tough.”
Despite the weight of expectations, Lu emerged as the winner.
Asked what helped him overcome it all, he said, “I tried to focus entirely on the music — on my love for each piece. That was the strength that helped me suppress fear and keep going.”
More than that, Lu’s success was also built on experience. Since his fourth-place finish in 2015, Lu has continued to perform regularly, including at the Chopin Competition’s venue — the National Philharmonic in Warsaw.
Just a month before the competition on Sept. 3, he gave a solo recital there, performing four Chopin pieces that he would later present in the competition. He also performed Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with an orchestra at the same venue in August.
This familiarity with the hall was an advantage — and one that Lu used strategically.
“I’ve had the opportunity to perform at this concert hall several times, including at the European Chopin Festival,” said Lu. “I also had the opportunity to sit on the balcony and watch various performances. That’s when I realized that the sound in this hall is incredibly resonant. Especially when the orchestra and piano are playing together, the orchestral sound bounces off the walls, becoming incredibly loud. As a result, the piano’s sound is often difficult to hear or unclear.
So he chose a Fazioli piano, known for its clarity and brilliance, rather than a softer, more lyrical Steinway.
“It’s a piano that brings out articulation, color and texture — perfect for a hall like this,” he said.
When Lu performed Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on Oct. 18, the final night of the competition, his choice paid off. His performance did not feel like a competition entry — it felt like a full-fledged concert. Singing with and leading the orchestra, Lu’s playing was distinctly professional.
“When I was younger, I didn’t know how to listen to the orchestra,” he said. “I focused only on my sound. But after years of playing with orchestras, I understand how to interact. That experience led me here.”
With this victory, Lu became the first pianist to win the Chopin Competition on his second try. His achievement surpassed the record of American pianist Kevin Kenner, who was a finalist in 1980 and placed second in 1990 in a year when no first prize was awarded. The competition is known for favoring rising stars, but Lu defied the odds and rewrote history.
Winning the Chopin Competition comes with privilege — the freedom to make music without fear.
Finally free from crushing pressure, Lu said, “I just want to keep playing the music I love, the way I want to play it.”
His all-or-nothing gamble turned out to be a winning move.
“When I first came to the Chopin Competition 10 years ago, I was so young and naive,” Lu said. “But I’ve changed a lot since then. I wanted to show the world a different version of myself — and this competition was the perfect platform for that.”
And he succeeded. As time ran out on the interview, we wrapped up with a few lighter questions. Why couldn’t he speak right after the winner was announced?
“The emotions were overwhelming. My mind went blank. I couldn’t string a sentence together. And it was the middle of the night — I was exhausted.”
When asked how many messages he received after his win, Lu said, “My phone practically exploded. I haven’t been able to read them all.”
What do his friends think — including Cho Seong-jin, who placed first in 2015 and is a close friend?
“When I told them a year ago that I was entering the Chopin again, they were shocked,” Lu said. “They said, ‘I wouldn’t do that!’” he added with a laugh. “But they supported me and even came to Warsaw to cheer me on. I haven’t seen them yet, so I don’t know their full reactions.”
After weeks of not smiling, and even staying somber when crowned champion, Lu finally broke into a radiant smile as he stood to leave — having emerged from a long tunnel of self-doubt and fear.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HO-JOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
