APEC summit wraps as Lee hands over chairmanship to Xi
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 12:52 Updated: 01 Nov. 2025, 14:59
-
SEO JI-EUN
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — President Lee Jae Myung wrapped up the APEC 2025 summit on Saturday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, where regional leaders discussed strategies to prepare for a “future-ready Asia-Pacific” amid rapid technological and demographic change.
The retreat — the second and final session of the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting — served as an informal forum for candid exchanges on shared regional challenges, particularly AI advancement and population aging, two issues placed on the official agenda by Korea.
In his opening remarks, Lee urged member economies to work together to harness technological innovation for inclusive and sustainable growth.
He presented a shared vision for long-term prosperity and led discussions on concrete ways to strengthen cooperation across the region, emphasizing the need to ensure that “the benefits of growth are broadly shared across society.”
During the session, leaders adopted the “APEC Leaders’ Gyeongju Declaration,” the summit’s final communiqué summarizing the year’s discussions, along with two outcome documents on AI governance and demographic adaptation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Lee formally handed over the APEC chairmanship to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country will host next year’s summit. Seoul said it will continue working closely with Beijing to build on this year’s achievements and maintain policy continuity.
Following the handover, leaders posed for a group photo wearing modern reinterpretations of hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) scarves, symbolizing the harmony between Korea’s cultural heritage and the creative spirit of hangul, the Korean alphabet.
Lee also held his first summit with Indonesia's president, Prabowo Subianto, where the two leaders also agreed to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as the defense industry, food security and labor.
