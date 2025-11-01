Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 20:30
- SARAH KIM
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared their commitment to economic cooperation and peaceful coexistence at a dinner banquet to promote friendly bilateral ties in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, Saturday.
"The fundamental foundation of shared prosperity is peace," Lee said at the state banquet at a hotel in Gyeongju. "The president and I have agreed to steadfastly pursue the path to peace together. As our government ushers in a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth, I expect China, under President Xi's leadership, to play a constructive role.
The banquet was attended by Korean political, economic and cultural figures who have contributed to the development of Korea-China relations, as well as members of the Chinese delegation, the presidential office said. This included the heads of Korea's top four conglomerates — Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. The four also attended the APEC summit official gala dinner on Friday.
He said they will swiftly strengthen the necessary systems to broaden the scope of cooperation, particularly in the area of investment and services.
The two countries also pledged to jointly and strongly respond to transnational crimes, such as cross-border scams, Lee added.
"China and Korea are friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners," Xi said at the banquet. "China has consistently valued its relationship with Korea and places our bilateral friendship at the heart of our diplomatic relations."
Dessert included tricolor maejakgwa, a traditional deep-fried Korean ginger cookie, tricolored fruits and Boseong green tea with Chinese sesame ball treats, to mark the 33rd anniversary of Korea-China diplomatic relations.
The menu for the state banquet "reflects the meaning of the long-standing culinary exchange between the two countries, symbolizing the hope that friendship and harmony between Korea and China will continue," the presidential office said in a statement.
Earlier Saturday, Lee and Xi held a 100-minute bilateral summit, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing in Gyeongju.
Wi said that the summit marked a milestone in restoring Seoul-Beijing relations under the Lee administration's "pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests." The two sides further agreed to build political trust while simultaneously fostering goodwill at the civilian level. They also committed to activating regular high-level communication channels to enhance strategic dialogue on bilateral, regional and global issues.
After the banquet, Xi wrapped up his three-day state visit to Korea, the first such trip in 11 years.
