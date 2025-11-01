APEC summit wraps as Lee hands over chairmanship to Xi

Lee underscores U.S. role in bringing peace to Korean Peninsula in APEC press conference

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit

Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.

Related Stories

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit

China's stance on North Korea, Russia appears to shift as South, U.S. and Japan up pressure

Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

Xi congratulates Lee on election win as Beijing cautiously hopes for thawing ties

Trump, Xi's schedules threaten to dash South Korea's APEC ambitions