 Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.

Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 20:30
Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as at a state dinner held at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as at a state dinner held at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang — President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared their commitment to economic cooperation and peaceful coexistence at a dinner banquet to promote friendly bilateral ties in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, Saturday.
 
"The fundamental foundation of shared prosperity is peace," Lee said at the state banquet at a hotel in Gyeongju. "The president and I have agreed to steadfastly pursue the path to peace together. As our government ushers in a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared growth, I expect China, under President Xi's leadership, to play a constructive role.
 
The banquet was attended by Korean political, economic and cultural figures who have contributed to the development of Korea-China relations, as well as members of the Chinese delegation, the presidential office said. This included the heads of Korea's top four conglomerates — Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo. The four also attended the APEC summit official gala dinner on Friday.
 
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong attends a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong attends a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo attends a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo attends a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at a hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Lee said that he and Xi had "a long and candid conversation, rooted in our shared commitment to serving our people" and agreed that the two countries, having achieved economic development by working together, "must share our capabilities and open new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation."
 
He said they will swiftly strengthen the necessary systems to broaden the scope of cooperation, particularly in the area of investment and services.
 
The two countries also pledged to jointly and strongly respond to transnational crimes, such as cross-border scams, Lee added.
 
"China and Korea are friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners," Xi said at the banquet. "China has consistently valued its relationship with Korea and places our bilateral friendship at the heart of our diplomatic relations."
 
The menu for the Korea-China state dinner hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 1. From left: chicken porridge; sweet and sour chicken and abalone in mala sauce; grilled tteokgalbi; and dessert. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The menu for the Korea-China state dinner hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 1. From left: chicken porridge; sweet and sour chicken and abalone in mala sauce; grilled tteokgalbi; and dessert. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The menu for Xi's dinner banquet included nourishing young chicken porridge with Punggi ginseng, sweet and sour chicken and abalone with a spicy sauce, two types of dumplings and grilled tteokgalbi (grilled short rib patties) made with hanwoo (Korean beef) from Gyeongju with wild mushrooms and grilled vegetables.
 
Dessert included tricolor maejakgwa, a traditional deep-fried Korean ginger cookie, tricolored fruits and Boseong green tea with Chinese sesame ball treats, to mark the 33rd anniversary of Korea-China diplomatic relations.
 
The menu for the state banquet "reflects the meaning of the long-standing culinary exchange between the two countries, symbolizing the hope that friendship and harmony between Korea and China will continue," the presidential office said in a statement.
 
Earlier Saturday, Lee and Xi held a 100-minute bilateral summit, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing in Gyeongju.
 
Wi said that the summit marked a milestone in restoring Seoul-Beijing relations under the Lee administration's "pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests." The two sides further agreed to build political trust while simultaneously fostering goodwill at the civilian level. They also committed to activating regular high-level communication channels to enhance strategic dialogue on bilateral, regional and global issues.
 
After the banquet, Xi wrapped up his three-day state visit to Korea, the first such trip in 11 years.

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea China APEC summit Xi Jinping Lee Jae Myung

More in Diplomacy

Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit

APEC ends with 'Gyeongju Declaration' reaffirming free trade

Lee underscores U.S. role in bringing peace to Korean Peninsula in APEC press conference

APEC summit wraps as Lee hands over chairmanship to Xi

Related Stories

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit

China's stance on North Korea, Russia appears to shift as South, U.S. and Japan up pressure

Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

Xi congratulates Lee on election win as Beijing cautiously hopes for thawing ties

Trump, Xi's schedules threaten to dash South Korea's APEC ambitions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)