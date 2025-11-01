More in Diplomacy

Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit

APEC ends with 'Gyeongju Declaration' reaffirming free trade

Lee underscores U.S. role in bringing peace to Korean Peninsula in APEC press conference

APEC summit wraps as Lee hands over chairmanship to Xi