Gov't to require tobacco companies to disclose harmful substances in products
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 10:00
Starting this month, tobacco companies will be required to test and disclose the harmful substances contained in their products, as part of a government initiative to protect public health and uphold the public’s right to information.
Detailed information on specific health risks is expected to become available in the second half of next year.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that the Act on the Management of Harmfulness of Tobacco, which outlines procedures for testing and disclosing harmful ingredients in tobacco products, takes effect on Nov. 1.
Under the new law, manufacturers, importers and sellers of tobacco products defined under the Tobacco Business Act must commission tests for harmful substances in each product category every two years through certified testing institutions.
Products currently on the market must undergo testing within three months of the law taking effect — by the end of January next year. This requirement applies to all tobacco types, including conventional cigarettes, heat-not-burn products and liquid e-cigarettes. For products released after the law takes effect, testing must be commissioned by the end of June the year after they hit the market.
Testing institutions must meet international standards and satisfy specific criteria regarding personnel, facilities and equipment. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety plans to designate these institutions in early November and will also issue official guidelines this month detailing which substances must be tested and the testing methods to be used.
Tobacco-related businesses must submit the test results to the ministry by Oct. 15 each year. Businesses that fail to commission testing or submit results may be issued a correction order, and noncompliance could result in product recalls or disposal.
Based on the submitted reports, the ministry is required to publicly disclose information on each product’s harmful substances and their effects on the human body, such as toxicity and carcinogenicity. This information will be reviewed and finalized by a policy committee overseeing the management of harmful substances in tobacco, which includes experts and consumer advocacy groups.
The results of tests on products currently being sold — due by the end of January — are expected to be disclosed in the second half of next year, following testing and committee deliberation. The data will be published on the ministry’s website for public access.
The government expects the new system to contribute to public health by supporting smoking prevention and cessation policies with scientific data.
“We plan to maintain open communication with the industry to ensure the smooth implementation of the tobacco ingredient disclosure system,” said Oh Yu-kyoung, minister of food and drug safety. “We will release the information clearly to help the public understand without confusion.”
“We will promote smoking prevention and cessation policies based on scientific evidence,” said Health and Welfare Minister Chung Eun-kyung.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
