 Saturday's fortune: Practice moderation and keep an eye on your wallet
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 05:00
Longtime TV personality, funny guy and Impossible Challenger Noh Hong-chul was born in the year of the Sheep. Today he should keep his spirits rising with music, laughter and art, which shouldn't be too hard for him.

Today brings warmth, balance, and emotional harmony for most signs, with many finding joy in family, friendship and simple pleasures. Many signs will enjoy smooth progress and cheerful connections, while a few others should avoid overspending or tension by practicing patience and moderation. 
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Spend happily on what matters
🔹 Health is your greatest wealth
🔹 A day filled with life’s simple pleasures
🔹 Goals can be achieved through steady effort
🔹 People bring you luck — nurture relationships
🔹 Romance brightens your mood
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Home fills with laughter and ease
🔹 Gratitude enhances joy
🔹 Today feels balanced and bright
🔹 Cherish small pleasures
🔹 Capture beautiful memories in photos
🔹 Luck leans gently your way
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Minor disappointments may arise
🔹 Avoid heated words — silence serves you better
🔹 Differences can be softened with empathy
🔹 Couple tensions fade with patience
🔹 Keep encounters selective and thoughtful
🔹 Don’t force harmony — allow calm
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well and rest sufficiently
🔹 Show compassion and patience
🔹 Appreciate small blessings in the present
🔹 Listen to experienced advice
🔹 Support others quietly — no spotlight needed
🔹 Humility strengthens your heart
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Appreciate today’s calm rhythm
🔹 News or an invitation brings warmth
🔹 Meet friends or family to recharge
🔹 A pleasant surprise may lift your spirit
🔹 Avoid excess — moderation leads to peace
🔹 Enjoy being at the center of attention
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 South
🔹 Family unity powers everything today
🔹 Fortunate encounters multiply joy
🔹 Household feels lively and full
🔹 Bonds deepen through shared effort
🔹 Relationships grow stronger with warmth
🔹 Togetherness brings peace
 
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay hydrated and grounded
🔹 Maintain composure in relationships
🔹 Avoid over-investing in others’ affairs
🔹 Balance generosity with self-respect
🔹 Distance preserves harmony
🔹 Don’t compare yourself — it’s wasted energy
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Joyful energy fills your day
🔹 Good news or happy gatherings ahead
🔹 Long-term plans bear fruit
🔹 Balanced gains offset small spending
🔹 Spirits rise with music, laughter, or art
🔹 Take pleasure in companionship
 
🐒 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Unclear | 🧭 North
🔹 Let go of outdated attachments
🔹 Don’t resist natural endings
🔹 Value fairness and transparency
🔹 Avoid impulsive generosity
🔹 Trust but verify
🔹 Presentation matters — show your best side
 
🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 West
🔹 Family comes first — cherish bonds
🔹 Stay alert to what’s nearby
🔹 Share tasks and lighten burdens
🔹 Progress will come — trust your process
🔹 Keep humility even in success
🔹 Confidence beats arrogance
 
🐕 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Be the steady anchor in your circle
🔹 Aging is refinement, not decline
🔹 Work with others for better results
🔹 A short trip or outing recharges you
🔹 Cherish friends and partners
🔹 Expect pleasant recognition
 
🐖 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Family remains your true fortune
🔹 Joy spreads easily today
🔹 All paths can still lead to success
🔹 Efforts will be rewarded fairly
🔹 Invitations or social events pop up
🔹 Relax and enjoy life’s simple rewards
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and principles of geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
