Saturday's fortune: Practice moderation and keep an eye on your wallet
Published: 01 Nov. 2025, 05:00
Today brings warmth, balance, and emotional harmony for most signs, with many finding joy in family, friendship and simple pleasures. Many signs will enjoy smooth progress and cheerful connections, while a few others should avoid overspending or tension by practicing patience and moderation.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Spend happily on what matters
🔹 Health is your greatest wealth
🔹 A day filled with life’s simple pleasures
🔹 Goals can be achieved through steady effort
🔹 People bring you luck — nurture relationships
🔹 Romance brightens your mood
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Home fills with laughter and ease
🔹 Gratitude enhances joy
🔹 Today feels balanced and bright
🔹 Cherish small pleasures
🔹 Capture beautiful memories in photos
🔹 Luck leans gently your way
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Minor disappointments may arise
🔹 Avoid heated words — silence serves you better
🔹 Differences can be softened with empathy
🔹 Couple tensions fade with patience
🔹 Keep encounters selective and thoughtful
🔹 Don’t force harmony — allow calm
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well and rest sufficiently
🔹 Show compassion and patience
🔹 Appreciate small blessings in the present
🔹 Listen to experienced advice
🔹 Support others quietly — no spotlight needed
🔹 Humility strengthens your heart
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Appreciate today’s calm rhythm
🔹 News or an invitation brings warmth
🔹 Meet friends or family to recharge
🔹 A pleasant surprise may lift your spirit
🔹 Avoid excess — moderation leads to peace
🔹 Enjoy being at the center of attention
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 South
🔹 Family unity powers everything today
🔹 Fortunate encounters multiply joy
🔹 Household feels lively and full
🔹 Bonds deepen through shared effort
🔹 Relationships grow stronger with warmth
🔹 Togetherness brings peace
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay hydrated and grounded
🔹 Maintain composure in relationships
🔹 Avoid over-investing in others’ affairs
🔹 Balance generosity with self-respect
🔹 Distance preserves harmony
🔹 Don’t compare yourself — it’s wasted energy
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Joyful energy fills your day
🔹 Good news or happy gatherings ahead
🔹 Long-term plans bear fruit
🔹 Balanced gains offset small spending
🔹 Spirits rise with music, laughter, or art
🔹 Take pleasure in companionship
🐒 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Unclear | 🧭 North
🔹 Let go of outdated attachments
🔹 Don’t resist natural endings
🔹 Value fairness and transparency
🔹 Avoid impulsive generosity
🔹 Trust but verify
🔹 Presentation matters — show your best side
🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 West
🔹 Family comes first — cherish bonds
🔹 Stay alert to what’s nearby
🔹 Share tasks and lighten burdens
🔹 Progress will come — trust your process
🔹 Keep humility even in success
🔹 Confidence beats arrogance
🐕 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Be the steady anchor in your circle
🔹 Aging is refinement, not decline
🔹 Work with others for better results
🔹 A short trip or outing recharges you
🔹 Cherish friends and partners
🔹 Expect pleasant recognition
🐖 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Family remains your true fortune
🔹 Joy spreads easily today
🔹 All paths can still lead to success
🔹 Efforts will be rewarded fairly
🔹 Invitations or social events pop up
🔹 Relax and enjoy life’s simple rewards
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and principles of geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)