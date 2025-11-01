Record-breaking Twins hitter voted Korean Series MVP

By helping the LG Twins to their second championship in three years with a record-breaking performance, veteran outfielder Kim Hyun-soo earned his first Korean Series MVP honor Friday.The Twins defeated the Hanwha Eagles 4-1 in Game 5 of the best-of-seven KBO championship round at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in the central city of Daejeon, where Kim drove in half of the team's runs. He was one of three players to pick up three hits in the win.In five games of the series, Kim led his team with a .529 average, going 9-for-17, with five walks, while tying Moon Bo-gyeong for the team lead with eight RBIs. The player long known as a hitting machine struck out just twice in 22 trips to the plate.With his effort, Kim earned 61 of 89 votes cast by the media to win the MVP award, with starting pitcher Anders Tolhurst, who went 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, finishing a distant second with 14 votes."This is my 20th year in baseball, and I didn't ever think a day like this would ever come," Kim said of winning the MVP award. "I'm lucky to be surrounded by such great teammates. I am really thankful for everything they've done."Kim drove in the first run of Friday's win with a single in the first and gave his team some breathing room with another RBI knock in the sixth. He added a single in the eighth for good measure before being lifted for a pinch runner.With nine hits in this series, Kim became the all-time KBO postseason hits leader with 105, surpassing former catcher Hong Sung-heon's record of 101.On Friday, Kim drew level with Hong for the most total bases in postseason play with 149. He is already the all-time leader with 63 RBIs and 51 walks.The MVP award is the culmination of Kim's evolution into a clutch performer over his 20-year professional career.While with the Doosan Bears, Kim batted 5-for-21 in the 2007 Korean Series as they lost to the SK Wyverns. Kim did even worse the following year against the same team, hitting 1-for-21 with seven strikeouts. He famously hit into a season-ending double play with the bases loaded in Game 5 of that 2008 Korean Series.Kim said he learned so much from those earlier Korean Series failures that he doesn't regret not winning those titles in his 20s."I think I've been able to become the player I am today because of those experiences," he said. "So many great veterans took me under their wings then and helped me get to where I am now."Kim had his moment in the 2015 Korean Series, when he batted .421 with four RBIs to help the Bears win the first of their two straight titles.Then, with the Twins in 2023, Kim drove in seven runs in their five-game victory over the KT Wiz.And the 2025 Korean Series represented Kim's finest postseason moment. He had a hit in every game —one each in the first three games, and then three hits apiece in Games 4 and 5.Asked what more he'd like to accomplish, Kim said, "I've won three championship rings so far, and I'd like to add at least a couple more."Yonhap