With 2nd Korean Series title in 3 years, Twins manager ready to work on repeat

LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb is a wiry man. He is officially listed at 178 centimeters (5 feet, 10 inches) and 65 kilograms (143 pounds) in the KBO media guide.But the 57-year-old skipper says he typically loses weight over the course of a season. After leading the Twins to their second Korean Series title in three seasons on Friday in Daejeon, Youm revealed he'd dropped 9 kilograms since the start of the season in March.But Youm is willing to go through the grind all over again, as lifting the trophy on the last day of the season makes it all worth it."I will enjoy this for one week," Youm said after the Twins' title-clinching 4-1 victory in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark. "After we won the 2023 title, we finished in third place in 2024, and that was a big disappointment. I will sit down with the coaching staff and the front office to figure out how we should prepare for the new season so that we'll be back here as champions again next year."Youm said the victory was extra sweet because it was a complete team effort in every sense of the word, all the way from ownership down to players and staff.Reflecting on the season as a whole, the manager said the Twins overcame some tough stretches when multiple key players were sidelined with injuries at the same time."I think we've developed into a team that's really tough to play against," the manager said. "We're not an easy team to knock out. We've become the kind of team that can handle any type of adversity."In order for the Twins to truly be called a dynasty, Youm said the team must remain on its path of developing young talent while also putting up big wins at the same time.The Twins will have some young players back from mandatory military service next season, and Youm said he is counting on recent draft picks to be able to contribute in the near future.The manager has completed the final year of his three-year contract, and he is certain to be re-signed. He revealed that he had been offered a new contract, though the two sides must still hammer out financial details."I am sure management will take good care of me now," Youm said with a smile.Yonhap