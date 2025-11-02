Hana receives plaque of appreciation from Catholic group for nursing home support
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 16:45 Updated: 02 Nov. 2025, 19:05
- CHO YONG-JUN
Hana Financial Group was recognized by the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres for its continued support of older adults.
The financial firm received a plaque of appreciation from the congregation on Friday at the Hana Financial Group headquarters in Myeong-dong, Jung District, in central Seoul.
Hana has been supporting the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres since 2017 by sending electric beds, fall-safe crash mattresses, wheelchairs, food and other necessary supplies to the Saint Paul Nursing Home, an elderly care facility operated by the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres.
It also helped renovate the nursing home by installing new floors, heating and air conditioning systems.
“It is an honor to receive a plaque of recognition from the Sisters of St. Paul of Chartres, who have been practicing sharing and love to the neglected for over 130 years,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said.
“Hana Financial Group will continue to support the elderly in the vulnerable social group, so they can be respected as a member of society and create an inclusive society where they can live an energetic life.”
