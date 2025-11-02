Christmas comes early

A Christmas-themed installation titled "Harry's Christmas Atelier" is displayed at Sounds Forest H Village inside The Hyundai Seoul Department in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. Starting Nov. 1, Hyundai Department Store has launched holiday decorations under the theme "Atelier de Noel" across its nationwide branches, including Apgujeong Main Store and The Hyundai Seoul. [YONHAP]