Fuel prices up

Fuel price information is displayed at a gas station in Seoul on Nov. 2. According to Korea National Oil Corporation's Opinet system, the average weekly gasoline price nationwide rose for the first time in three weeks to 1,666.5 won per liter, up 5.4 won from the previous week. Diesel prices also climbed by 7.0 won to 1,541.7 won per liter. [NEWS1]