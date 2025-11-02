Stately sweets
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 17:41
Mugunghwa
Mugunghwa-themed macarons are on display at the Korea Local Culinary Expo & International Top Chef Competition held at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 2. [YONHAP]
