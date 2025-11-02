 Korea issues special travel advisory for most parts of Tanzania
Korea issues special travel advisory for most parts of Tanzania

Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 19:34
A map of travel advisory of Tanzania issued by the government on Nov. 2 [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Korea on Sunday issued a special travel advisory for most parts of Tanzania amid violent protests following last week's general elections, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
The ministry said the special advisory will take effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday in all regions of Tanzania except Mtwara Region, which is already under a Level 3 travel advisory.
 

The special travel advisory corresponds to Level 2.5 on Korea's four-level travel alert system. It is issued by the government in cases of urgent security risks to travelers and can be maintained for up to 90 days.
 
The ministry urged Korean citizens to cancel or postpone their trips to Tanzania and for those living there to flee to a safe country unless for urgent matters.

Yonhap
