Free entry, well-maintained trails turn foreign visitors on to 'K-hiking'

A walk on Yongsan's hiddenly hip other side of the tracks

Gyeongju's local pastry goes viral after Xi praise

Yeongnam Alps become hiking destination as certified trail finishers top 30,000

Korea issues special travel advisory for most parts of Tanzania

Related Stories

Mud and rock bury Swiss village after glacier collapse, one person missing

Move over K-pop: K-hiking is the new must-do activity for tourists in Seoul

Three-vehicle fire forces closure of Gyeongbu Expressway in Ulsan

Two fatalities reported in separate mountain accidents on Saturday

Bodies of two Koreans found near Mont Blanc summit after three-day search