Yeongnam Alps become hiking destination as certified trail finishers top 30,000
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 17:51
A mountain hiking certification program in Ulsan’s Ulju County surpassed 30,000 completions this year, solidifying the “Yeongnam Alps” as a nationally recognized mountain tourism destination.
As of Oct. 17, a total of 43,170 hikers had reached at least one of the seven designated peaks in the Yeongnam Alps range, with 30,000 of them completing the full course and earning certification, Ulju County announced on Sunday.
The program certifies hikers who summit all seven peaks — Ganwolsan, Sinbulsan, Gajisan, Unmunsan, Cheonhwangsan, Jaeyaksan and Yeongchuksan — each over 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) above sea level.
Participants log their completions through a mobile app and receive a commemorative medal. The name Yeongnam Alps was inspired by the ridge’s sweeping, alpine-like vistas.
A nationwide hiking route
Since its launch in 2019, participation in the certification program has steadily increased. This year, 92 percent of full-course finishers were from outside Ulju County, with large numbers of hikers traveling from the Seoul metropolitan area and across the Yeongnam region — a testament to the route’s status as a nationwide hiking destination.
Former President Moon Jae-in, who lives in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, posted photos on social media after hiking the Yeongnam Alps last year, using hashtags like “birthday gift was snow-covered Yeongchuksan” and “the grandeur of the Yeongnam Alps,” which garnered attention online.
Korea’s only international mountain film festival is also held in the Yeongnam Alps every year.
To reduce accidents and boost local economic benefits, Ulju County this year introduced a limit of two peak certifications per month. The policy has helped distribute hiking traffic more evenly throughout the year, supporting local lodging and dining businesses.
Commemorative medals made by Komsco
The 30,000 finishers this year are receiving commemorative medals featuring Cheonhwangsan, produced by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (Komsco). The front side depicts the mountain’s spring landscape with blooming azaleas, while the reverse features Lion Rock.
Certified hikers can reserve and collect their medals through the app. Those who miss out can purchase the medals on Komsco’s online store from Dec. 1 to 10.
Ulju County is also running a donation campaign with the Korean Red Cross, inviting certified hikers to make voluntary contributions. All proceeds will go toward forest conservation and ecological restoration projects in the Yeongnam Alps.
On Oct. 18, Ulju hosted the fourth Yeongnam Alps Finisher’s Day at the international climbing center near the region’s main welcome center. Programs included a finisher’s plogging trek combining jogging and trash pickup, mountain yoga, and a treasure hunt called “Finding Haetteumi,” where participants searched for the titular mascot of Yeongnam.
Participants celebrated their achievement while engaging in meaningful environmental activities.
“Thanks to the maturity of our hikers, we were able to conclude this year’s program without major incidents,” said an Ulju County official. “Through the Yeongnam Alps, we hope to create a sustainable hiking culture that goes beyond personal challenge and fosters coexistence with nature.”
