Tomorrow X Together adds more shows in Hong Kong and Taipei stops
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 13:38
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together added more stops to its ongoing "Act: Tomorrow" world tour in Hong Kong and Taipei after selling out all tickets, its agency BigHit Music said Sunday.
The quintet will hold one extra day in Hong Kong on Jan. 9 and Taipei on Feb. 1, putting on three total shows in Hong Kong from Jan. 9 to 11 and two in Taipei on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. This will be the first time for Tomorrow X Together to hold a solo concert in Hong Kong.
The quintet will also perform in Singapore on Jan. 17 and 18 and Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 14.
Tomorrow X Together kicked off its "Act: Tomorrow" world tour with two concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Aug. 22 and 23.
The band performed in nine cities in the United States and will start the Japanese leg of the tour with concerts in Saitama scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)