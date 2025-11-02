South Korea's 'eyes' on North grow sharper with launch of fifth military spy satellite
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 17:24 Updated: 02 Nov. 2025, 17:29
South Korea successfully launched its fifth military spy satellite on Sunday, completing the final stage of its “425 Project” to enhance its independent surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. With all five satellites now in orbit, Seoul has effectively sharpened its “kill chain” — its pre-emptive strike system designed to detect and neutralize signs of aggression from Pyongyang — with greater precision.
According to the Defense Ministry, the fifth satellite in the 425 Project was launched at 1:09 a.m. on Sunday, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It successfully separated from the launch vehicle about 14 minutes later and entered its target orbit. Communication with the ground was established at 2:09 a.m.
The fifth satellite is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) system, which captures high-resolution images using radar signals. Unlike optical satellites, SAR systems can collect imagery regardless of weather or lighting conditions. The satellite will undergo orbital and operational testing under the Agency for Defense Development's supervision before beginning full reconnaissance duties.
The 425 Project includes five medium-to-large satellites: one equipped with electro-optical (EO) and infrared sensors (IR), and four SAR satellites. The mix of satellite types is intended to offset each other's limitations and maximize capabilities. The Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee approved the project in 2017, naming it “425” by combining the acronyms SAR and EO as they are pronounced in Korean — SAR sounds like the Korean numeral four (sa), while EO sounds like the Korean numerals two (i) and five (o). The program received 1.2 trillion won ($840 million) in funding to deploy five satellites weighing between 800 and 1,000 kilograms.
The EO-IR satellite was launched on Dec. 1, 2023. Three SAR satellites — units 2 through 4 — followed in a series of launches starting in April 2024 through this year. The first three satellites have completed integration into the defense system, and the fourth is undergoing final performance assessments.
The eyes of the kill chain grow sharper
The 425 Project is seen as a milestone in establishing independent space-based surveillance. With these assets, South Korea can monitor not only key North Korean military sites but also the movements of leader Kim Jong-un without relying on U.S. intelligence. The SAR satellites have a resolution of approximately 30 centimeters (11.8 inches), allowing them to distinguish vehicle types and even detect human movement, making them a critical component of the kill chain.
The kill chain refers to a military process to eliminate weapons of mass destruction, such as nuclear warheads and missiles, before they are launched. It involves six stages: find, fix, track, target, engage and assess. If the assessment stage finds the strike insufficient, the process loops back to detection — hence the name “chain.” With five reconnaissance satellites now in orbit, the military says it can work toward completing the kill chain in under 30 minutes —from finding to assessment.
The military plans to expand its space capabilities by developing smaller satellite systems and securing domestic launch sites and vehicles. From 2025 to 2028, it aims to launch around 20 small satellites (under 500 kilograms), followed by approximately 40 microsatellites (under 100 kilograms) from 2028 to 2030. A second phase of the 425 Project is also under review. If the plan proceeds smoothly, Korea would be able to monitor the entire North Korean region every 30 minutes. The current five satellites allow for two-hour revisit times over the Korean Peninsula.
Although South Korea’s military satellites primarily focus on North Korea, they are also capable of monitoring potential threats from neighboring countries such as China and Russia. The Defense Ministry noted that the system would allow for “multilayered identification of potential conflict zones with surrounding nations.”
“With the successful launch of the fifth satellite, our military now has ‘sharper and clearer eyes,’" said Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back. "We have achieved an all-weather, round-the-clock independent surveillance capability across the entire Korean Peninsula.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YU-JUNG, SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
