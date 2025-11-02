Korea plans travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday it is planning to impose a travel ban on Mali over increased terrorist activities in the African nation.The ban — the highest Level 4 of a four-tier travel warning system — is expected to be imposed on Tuesday, the ministry said, as public safety has deteriorated with the increased activities of the al-Qaeda-linked armed group JNIM.Mali's capital, Bamako, where most of the Korean nationals in the country reside, is effectively under a blockade.The ministry also said it has been providing stepped up consular services to Korean nationals in Tanzania, where anti-government protests have spread.Yonhap