Korea plans travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 12:22
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday it is planning to impose a travel ban on Mali over increased terrorist activities in the African nation.
The ban — the highest Level 4 of a four-tier travel warning system — is expected to be imposed on Tuesday, the ministry said, as public safety has deteriorated with the increased activities of the al-Qaeda-linked armed group JNIM.
Mali's capital, Bamako, where most of the Korean nationals in the country reside, is effectively under a blockade.
The ministry also said it has been providing stepped up consular services to Korean nationals in Tanzania, where anti-government protests have spread.
