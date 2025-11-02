Lee gets Xiaomi smartphones as gift from China's Xi, quips about security
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:28
President Lee Jae Myung has received a set of Xiaomi smartphones and traditional Chinese calligraphy tools from Chinese President Xi Jinping following their first summit talks, as the two leaders shared a lighthearted exchange about communication security.
As the two sides exchanged their gifts on Saturday, Xi presented Lee with two smartphones made by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, noting that the displays on the phones are Korean-made.
"Is the line secure?" Lee quipped. Xi replied through an interpreter, "You can check if there is a backdoor."
A “backdoor” refers to an unauthorized access point built into a digital device or software that allows external actors to control the device or extract data without the user’s knowledge.
Xiaomi holds the largest share of the smartphone market in China, but Western countries have alleged that Xiaomi phones contain backdoors that extract personal data and call history. Xiaomi equips its premium product line with displays from LG Display.
Xi also gifted the "Four Treasures of the Study," a set of traditional writing and painting tools consisting of an ink brush, paper, ink and ink stone used in Chinese calligraphy.
In exchange, Lee presented Xi with a Go board carved from top-grade Torreya nucifera wood, along with a round najeonchilgi lacquerware tray. Najeonchilgi is a traditional Korean handicraft that uses colorful shell inlays to decorate objects.
"It's exquisite. Very nice. Thank you," Xi told Lee as he examined the Go board. Both leaders are known to be Go enthusiasts.
For Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, Lee prepared a silver-handled teapot with silver cups, along with a set of nourishing cream and eye cream.
Xi asked whether the cosmetics were for women, drawing laughter from Lee.
First lady Kim Hea Kyung also received a traditional Chinese tea set.
Xi made his first visit to Korea in 11 years this week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and held a bilateral summit with Lee on the margins in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
