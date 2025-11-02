 Lee gets Xiaomi smartphones as gift from China's Xi, quips about security
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee gets Xiaomi smartphones as gift from China's Xi, quips about security

Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:28
President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, smile as they exchange gifts after their summit meeting on the sidelines of the APEC gathering in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, smile as they exchange gifts after their summit meeting on the sidelines of the APEC gathering in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung has received a set of Xiaomi smartphones and traditional Chinese calligraphy tools from Chinese President Xi Jinping following their first summit talks, as the two leaders shared a lighthearted exchange about communication security.
 
As the two sides exchanged their gifts on Saturday, Xi presented Lee with two smartphones made by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, noting that the displays on the phones are Korean-made.
 

Related Article

 
"Is the line secure?" Lee quipped. Xi replied through an interpreter, "You can check if there is a backdoor."
 
A “backdoor” refers to an unauthorized access point built into a digital device or software that allows external actors to control the device or extract data without the user’s knowledge. 
 
Xiaomi holds the largest share of the smartphone market in China, but Western countries have alleged that Xiaomi phones contain backdoors that extract personal data and call history. Xiaomi equips its premium product line with displays from LG Display.
 
Xi also gifted the "Four Treasures of the Study," a set of traditional writing and painting tools consisting of an ink brush, paper, ink and ink stone used in Chinese calligraphy.
 
In exchange, Lee presented Xi with a Go board carved from top-grade Torreya nucifera wood, along with a round najeonchilgi lacquerware tray. Najeonchilgi is a traditional Korean handicraft that uses colorful shell inlays to decorate objects.
 
"It's exquisite. Very nice. Thank you," Xi told Lee as he examined the Go board. Both leaders are known to be Go enthusiasts.
 
For Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, Lee prepared a silver-handled teapot with silver cups, along with a set of nourishing cream and eye cream.
 
Xi asked whether the cosmetics were for women, drawing laughter from Lee.
 
First lady Kim Hea Kyung also received a traditional Chinese tea set.
 
Xi made his first visit to Korea in 11 years this week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and held a bilateral summit with Lee on the margins in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.

BY YONHAP, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae Myung Xi Jinping Xiamoi APEC summit

More in Diplomacy

Lee, Singaporean prime minister establish strategic partnership

Lee gets Xiaomi smartphones as gift from China's Xi, quips about security

Cautious optimism in the air for K-pop concert in Beijing after Korea-China summit at APEC

Korea plans travel ban on Mali over terrorist activities

Lee, Xi reaffirm commitment to economic cooperation at banquet with Korea Inc.

Related Stories

President Lee aiming to deliver 'tangible results' during state visit from China's Xi

Lee calls for ‘strategic cooperation’ with China to resume dialogue with North in first summit

Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

Trump, Xi's schedules threaten to dash South Korea's APEC ambitions

Trump, Xi might meet ahead of or during October APEC summit in Korea, SCMP reports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)