Cold wave advisories issued as frigid air brings winter conditions across Korea

Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 15:03
A cold snap is expected to grip the country on Monday as cold air from the north brings subzero morning temperatures and strong winds. Cold wave advisories will go into effect across much of Korea starting Sunday night.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), cold wave advisories will be issued at 9 p.m. on Sunday for Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi as well as parts of Gangwon, South and North Chungcheong, North Jeolla, South and North Gyeongsang and Daejeon.
A cold wave advisory is issued when the morning low is expected to fall by 10 degrees Celsius or more compared to the previous day to below 3 degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit), and also at least 3 degrees Celsius below average. This marks the first time Seoul has been placed under a cold wave advisory this fall.
While morning lows on Sunday were near or slightly above seasonal averages, daytime highs ranged from 9 to 18 degrees Celsius, below average. On Monday, morning lows are forecast to plunge to between minus 4 and 5 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5 to 10 degrees compared to Sunday. Strong winds are expected to make it feel even colder.
Subzero temperatures will also bring frost across inland areas nationwide on Monday and Tuesday. Ice may form in central inland areas, mountainous regions of Gangwon, and higher elevations in southern Korea. Farmers are advised to take caution in managing crops during the harvest season.
Strong winds are forecast particularly for coastal areas in South and North Jeolla, the mountainous regions of Gangwon and along the east coast. Wind gusts may reach speeds of around 55 kilometers per hour (34 miles per hour) in other parts of the country as well. A KMA official urged the public to take special care to secure outdoor facilities and prevent accidents.
The cold is expected to ease slightly starting Tuesday. Morning lows that day will range from minus 1 to 11 degrees Celsius, with highs between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius. By Wednesday, morning lows are forecast to rise to between 1 and 12 degrees Celsius and daytime highs to 16 to 21 degrees Celsius.
