 Rapper apologizes for political remark during Choongam High School festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Rapper apologizes for political remark during Choongam High School festival

Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:05
Rapper Jeong Sang-su uploads a video of apology on his Instagram account on Nov. 1 after publicly calling for the reinstatement of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during a high school festival on Oct. 31. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rapper Jeong Sang-su uploads a video of apology on his Instagram account on Nov. 1 after publicly calling for the reinstatement of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during a high school festival on Oct. 31. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Rapper Jeong Sang-su apologized for making a political remark in support of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during a festival at Choongam High School, the former president’s alma mater.
 
“During a performance at the Choongam High School festival on Oct. 31, I made a political remark that should not have been made in such a place,” Jeong said in a video uploaded on his Instagram on Saturday. “I sincerely apologize to the principal, faculty, staff and especially the students who were affected by my actions.”
 

Related Article

 
He continued, “I do not usually take political stances, either left or right, and to be honest, I am not that knowledgeable about politics,” and explained, “The name came up during an interview with a student on stage. I was trying to create a fun, recreational moment but got carried away and ended up saying something I should not have.”
 
He added, “It was completely my fault. I am prepared to take full responsibility and accept all criticism.”
 
In a written apology posted alongside the video, Jeong said, “I made an inappropriate political comment in a public setting. It was something I never should have said in front of students who were simply trying to enjoy their festival, and I offer my deepest apologies for the disappointment I caused.”
 
He also emphasized that his comment was not coordinated in any way with the school and "was entirely personal," and asked that criticism not be directed at the school, saying, “I now realize no excuse can cover for what I did. Please direct all blame toward me, not the school.”
 
Rapper Jeong Sang-su publicly calls for the reinstatement of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during a high school festival on Oct. 31. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rapper Jeong Sang-su publicly calls for the reinstatement of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during a high school festival on Oct. 31. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
During the Choongam High School festival on Friday, Jeong called a student on stage and asked, “What is Choongam’s pride?” When the student responded, “Yoon Suk Yeol,” Jung said, “I was holding back from saying it too, but now I will,” before shouting “Yoon Again” twice. The phrase “Yoon Again” is commonly used by supporters of the former president who oppose his impeachment or prosecution and wish for his return to power.
 
After the video of the incident spread online and sparked criticism, the Choongam High School student council issued a statement clarifying, “The comment had nothing to do with the school or the Choongam Festival. Neither the school nor the student council requested or approved the remark in advance. It was a personal comment by Jeong Sang-su,” and asked the public to refrain from criticizing the school or its students.
 
Jeong, born in 1984, began his career in music with the 2009 single "Truman Show," and became famous through his appearance on multiple seasons of Mnet's hip-hop audition franchise "Show Me the Money" (2012-2022).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jeong Sang-su rapper Yoon Suk Yeol

More in Social Affairs

Young man survives year living in car after jeonse scam, selected for public housing

Two Koreans sentenced to prison for role in Cambodia-based romance scam ring

Rapper apologizes for political remark during Choongam High School festival

Swiss national in their 80s gets jail time for attempting to smuggle meth into Jeju

Gov't to require tobacco companies to disclose harmful substances in products

Related Stories

Step in the right direction

Ex-martial law commander Park An-su placed on compulsory leave of absence

An ideology too deeply skewed to change (KOR)

An ideology too deeply skewed to change

Army chief who served as martial law commander, other military brass, suspended from duties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)