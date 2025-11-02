Revamped and finally punctual: Hangang Bus ferry marks successful reopening with high passenger count
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 19:07
The Hangang Bus ferry resumed service on Saturday after a one-month test run period without passengers that began on Sept. 29. During the trial period, Seoul city focused on improving safety, punctuality and service quality — all core aspects of the city’s waterborne public transportation system.
On Sunday at 9 a.m., the second day of resumed operations, 34 citizens boarded at the first departure points of Jamsil and 13 in Magok, despite the chilly weather. Eight more passengers boarded at Ttukseom, followed by nine at Mangwon. By the time the ferry reached mid-route stops such as Apgujeong and Yeouido, the passenger count had grown to nearly half the ferry’s capacity of 199 — an unexpected number for the day’s first trip.
The previous day saw even higher ridership. A total of 3,245 passengers used the Hangang Bus on Saturday. For some afternoon departures, ticket numbers were issued and sold out early due to high demand. Ferry terminals and nearby cafes bustled with activity throughout the day.
Seoul city stated that the trial period helped improve the safety of the ferry service. The railings, previously 1 meter (3.3 feet) high, were extended by 30 centimeters (12 inches) to help prevent falls. The added height now allows passengers to move toward the bow of the vessel during operation, which was previously restricted under a strict seated-only policy.
The bow offers unobstructed views of the riverside landscape. However, to access this area, passengers must first complete a quick boarding declaration via QR code. For added safety, crew members are now assigned to specific vessels, and captains must have at least three months of training before taking command.
Punctuality has also improved. On Saturday, the 9 a.m. ferry from Jamsil reached its third stop at Oksu 37 minutes later and departed again exactly two minutes after docking — operating with the precision of a city bus. At Yeouido, after boarding more passengers, it departed for the next stop, Mangwon, at 10:23 a.m. as scheduled.
“Over the past month, captains have become more adept at docking and departing, which has improved on-time performance,” a Seoul city official said. “The ferry also stayed on schedule on Sunday.”
Accessibility to the ferry terminals had been a concern even before the official launch in September. In response, Seoul introduced eight city bus routes and three free shuttle services to connect the ferry to subway stations and nearby neighborhoods, including a transfer center at Gaehwa Station on Line No. 9 and the Magok terminal, as well as routes between Sangam-dong in Mapo District and the Mangwon terminal. Cyclists can also bring bicycles aboard by securing them in designated areas on the ferry.
The Hangang Bus operates until March next year from 9 a.m. to 9:37 p.m. daily, based on final arrival times. Ferries depart every 90 minutes on both weekdays and weekends, with 16 round-trips per day between Jamsil and Magok.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
