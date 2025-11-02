Two Koreans sentenced to prison for role in Cambodia-based romance scam ring
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:05
Two Korean men who worked as lures for a romance scam ring in Cambodia have been sentenced to prison.
The Busan District Court sentenced a man in his 30s to four years in prison and ordered the forfeiture of 22 million won ($15,400). A man in his 20s was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to forfeit 20 million won. Both were convicted of fraud, joining a criminal organization and participating in its activities.
The defendants had left for Cambodia after responding to job posts on the online platform Band between May and June last year. There, they joined a romance scam ring and worked as lures for approximately seven months starting in October.
They approached victims via Telegram and other platforms, posing as managers at agencies that introduced women. Claiming that signing up for their website would allow the victims to arrange dates with women, they requested transfers of money under the pretense of coupon activation fees. A total of 20 victims lost approximately 840 million won through the scheme.
The man in his 30s held a managerial role, overseeing the training and supervision of other lures. Training took place in an office within a casino building and followed a strict hierarchy. Members used aliases, worked 12-hour shifts daily, and operated under rigid rules.
The organization’s structure resembled that of a corporation. Senior members monitored subordinates' work performance, attendance and conduct and reported to higher-ups. Members with poor results were either criticized or encouraged.
Monthly pay ranged from $2,000 to $8,000 depending on position, and additional incentives were given based on the amount of money extracted from victims.
However, members who wished to leave the group within three months of joining were required to pay a $20,000 penalty and cover the gaebasi — setup costs for programs used in the scams. These penalties were then passed on to the remaining members if someone left.
"Stern punishment is warranted as the defendants’ level of involvement was serious and romance scams cause significant harm to society,” said the court. The court noted that the sentences also reflected the defendants’ acknowledgment of the crime, their remorse and partial settlements with some victims.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
