 Sunday's fortune: Radiate that emotional warmth and create more connection with family and friends
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 05:00
Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Minari" (2020), was born in the year of the Pig. Despite being the first Korean to own an Oscar for acting, she should still remember to value people over her possessions today.

November 2 radiates harmony, gratitude and emotional warmth, making it a fulfilling day for connection, cooperation and appreciation of life’s simple joys. Most signs experience steady luck and cheerful interactions, while a few should stay calm, avoid overthinking and focus on quiet balance to maintain peace. 
 
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Money well-spent returns as joy
🔹 Feel upbeat and full of life
🔹 Rewarding and purposeful day
🔹 Step outside and engage with people
🔹 Outings, shopping, or dining out refresh you
🔹 New connections broaden your view
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything seems to work in harmony
🔹 Enjoyable purchases lift your spirit
🔹 Good energy flows through friendships
🔹 Loved ones brighten your day
🔹 Relatives or friends reach out
🔹 Cherish companionship and laughter
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Share tasks rather than shoulder all
🔹 Teach or guide with kindness
🔹 Mutual support strengthens trust
🔹 Take in art, film, or music
🔹 Heart-to-heart talks bring closeness
🔹 Give without expecting return
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid cold food and late nights
🔹 Familiar routines bring comfort
🔹 Cherish loyal friends
🔹 Don’t cling to the past — flow forward
🔹 Small sacrifices bring peace
🔹 A quiet but stable day
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Wisdom and experience shine today
🔹 Collaboration breeds success
🔹 Stay broad-minded and patient
🔹 A kind “yes” opens opportunity
🔹 Hope surfaces about your direction
🔹 Guidance leads to future growth
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid unnecessary involvement
🔹 Quiet generosity pays off later
🔹 Stay fair — no favoritism
🔹 Don’t overthink minor irritations
🔹 Sometimes silence is protection
🔹 Be confident but modest
 
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 South
🔹 Expect positive family news
🔹 A gathering rekindles connection
🔹 Shared effort brings harmony
🔹 Joy multiplies when shared
🔹 You may steal the spotlight
🔹 United spirit wins the day
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Nothing goes to waste today
🔹 Decisions yield good results
🔹 Projects progress smoothly
🔹 Achievements bring quiet pride
🔹 Luck favors bold but balanced moves
🔹 Act confidently — seize your moment
 
🐒 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Uneasy | 🧭 West
🔹 Family remains your strength
🔹 Keep emotions in check
🔹 Rely on reason more than impulse
🔹 Watch your expressions and reactions
🔹 Balance cost and comfort wisely
🔹 Quiet reflection suits you best
 
🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Uneasy | 🧭 North
🔹 Use what you have with grace
🔹 Conceal irritation — stay poised
🔹 Parental warmth softens conflict
🔹 Be patient in love and conversation
🔹 Avoid fleeting or hollow encounters
🔹 Alone time restores balance
 
🐕 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East
🔹 Mind and body align in calm energy
🔹 Joy surrounds your home
🔹 Appreciate life’s quiet beauty
🔹 Capture meaningful moments
🔹 Dreams hold potential — speak them aloud
🔹 Find delight in simple pleasures
 
🐖 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Loved ones bring affection and pride
🔹 Family joy warms your spirit
🔹 Cherish simple gatherings
🔹 Value people above possessions
🔹 Be generous with warmth and care
🔹 Small blessings appear in abundance
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
tags Today's fortune

