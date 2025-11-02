With 2nd Korean Series title in 3 years, Twins manager ready to work on repeat

Dodgers rally late to repeat as World Series champions

Hanwha Eagles skipper vows to come back stronger next season after Korean Series defeat

Related Stories

How the Hanwha Eagles soared to the top of the KBO with youthful power and veteran poise

Tigers stay on top with Twins trailing as Eagles tap veteran Kim Kyung-moon

Eagles enjoy milestone night in KBO

Eagles continue rebuild after another year at the bottom

With strong support system, Eagles ace Ponce having blast in first KBO season