Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho opens scoring in 4-0 rout over Portsmouth in Korean derby
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:04 Updated: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:09
Birmingham City midfielder Paik Seung-ho headed in a goal in a 4-0 rout over Yang Min-hyeok's Portsmouth in the Championship on Saturday, registering his second goal of the 2025-26 season.
Paik opened the scoring in the Korean derby at St Andrew's Ground in Birmingham, England, capitalizing on a corner kick with a header in the ninth minute.
The rest of the first half saw no more goals, but Birmingham came back strong in the second half. Tomoki Iwata doubled the lead in the 56th minute, with Christoph Klarer adding another in the 61st minute and Keshi Anderson making it 4-0 in the 88th minute.
Yang started Saturday's fixture as a left winger, but failed to pull off a convincing performance until being subbed out in the 53rd minute.
Birmingham jumped up to 11th place on the 24-team table with 18 points, while Portsmouth slipped down to 20th place with 13 points.
Saturday's fixture was the first Korean derby between Paik and Yang, who have featured regularly so far this season.
Paik has scored two goals in 15 appearances across all competitions as of Sunday, with Yang having picked up two goals and one assist in nine fixtures.
Paik, 28, is spending his third season in England, having joined Birmingham in January 2024, and his team faced relegation to the third tier at the end of the 2023-24 season.
He did not move to a higher-tier team, however, and spent the entire 2024-25 campaign in League One, picking up one goal and three assists across 41 league appearances to contribute to the team’s promotion to the Championship.
For Yang, 18, this season marks his second season in the Championship. He joined Tottenham Hotspur in December 2024, but did not make a single appearance for Spurs, instead spending his loan spell at QPR in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, before being loaned out to Portsmouth again. He is due to return to his parent club at the end of this season.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
