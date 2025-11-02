Borussia Dortmund youth development program coming to Korea for first time
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:23
Borussia Dortmund’s official youth development program is coming to Korea for the first time.
Team Park Joo-ho Football Club, run by former Dortmund defender Park Joo-ho, announced on Friday that “2025 Dortmund Academy Korea Football Camp” will take place from Nov. 24 to 29 at the auxiliary pitch of Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
Participants can experience the youth‑training philosophy and system of Dortmund’s youth academy. Park will oversee the program, with coaches from the German club also coming to Korea to help him.
Attendees will receive training based on the official Dortmund youth curriculum, passing, tactics, physical training and mental preparation. A complete Dortmund uniform set and kit will be provided. Ten children from low-income families will be invited free of charge.
Registration opens on the official website (www.bvbcampkorea.com).
“I hope this becomes not just a football school, but an experience where children find their own motivation for growth within a world‑class football system,” Park said. “It is meaningful to bring Dortmund’s football philosophy and culture to Korea.”
This event serves as a pilot project for the “BVB International Academy Korea,” scheduled to launch in 2026. Team Park Joo‑ho Football Club aims to build a new model of youth football education in Korea based on Dortmund’s academy philosophy.
Dortmund is one of the most successful teams in Bundesliga history, having won the Champions League once in 1997 on top of eight Bundesliga titles and five DFB-Pokal Cups.
BY PARK RIN
