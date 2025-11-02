 Borussia Dortmund youth development program coming to Korea for first time
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Borussia Dortmund youth development program coming to Korea for first time

Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 14:23
Borussia Dortmund applaud supporters at the end of a Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg in Augsburg, Germany on Oct. 31. [AP/YONHAP]

Borussia Dortmund applaud supporters at the end of a Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg in Augsburg, Germany on Oct. 31. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Borussia Dortmund’s official youth development program is coming to Korea for the first time.
 
Team Park Joo-ho Football Club, run by former Dortmund defender Park Joo-ho, announced on Friday that “2025 Dortmund Academy Korea Football Camp” will take place from Nov. 24 to 29 at the auxiliary pitch of Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
 

Related Article

 
Participants can experience the youth‑training philosophy and system of Dortmund’s youth academy. Park will oversee the program, with coaches from the German club also coming to Korea to help him. 
 
Attendees will receive training based on the official Dortmund youth curriculum, passing, tactics, physical training and mental preparation. A complete Dortmund uniform set and kit will be provided. Ten children from low-income families will be invited free of charge. 
 
Registration opens on the official website (www.bvbcampkorea.com). 
 
“I hope this becomes not just a football school, but an experience where children find their own motivation for growth within a world‑class football system,” Park said. “It is meaningful to bring Dortmund’s football philosophy and culture to Korea.”
 
This event serves as a pilot project for the “BVB International Academy Korea,” scheduled to launch in 2026. Team Park Joo‑ho Football Club aims to build a new model of youth football education in Korea based on Dortmund’s academy philosophy.
 
Dortmund is one of the most successful teams in Bundesliga history, having won the Champions League once in 1997 on top of eight Bundesliga titles and five DFB-Pokal Cups. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
tags Borussia Dortmund Park Joo-ho youth development program

More in Football

Borussia Dortmund youth development program coming to Korea for first time

Birmingham City's Paik Seung-ho opens scoring in 4-0 rout over Portsmouth in Korean derby

PSG's subpar performance cracks Ligue 1 title race wide open

Hong has last chance of year to test Taeguk Warriors players, tactics with November friendlies

National team's Seol Young-woo notches season's fourth assist for Red Star Belgrade in 3-2 defeat

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Dortmund return to Wembley for a UCL final

[VIDEO] Follow Reus on his amazing farewell with BVB fans

[VIDEO] Marco Reus leaves Borussia Dortmund after 12 years

[VIDEO] Borussia Dortmund start Asia Tour with a 4-0 loss

[VIDEO] Eddie Howe: 'We learned a Champions League lesson'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)