Ko Ji-won wins second KLPGA title at the S-Oil Championship in Jeju
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 18:36
Ko Ji-won clinched her second KLPGA title at the S-Oil Championship at Elysian Jeju Country Club in Jeju on Sunday with a 17-under-par, 271.
Ko finished the final round with six birdies and one bogey, carding a five-under-par, 67, for a final score of 271 and earning the winner prize money of 180 million won ($126,060) in the process.
Sunday's victory comes after her first trophy in her career at the Jeju Samdasoo Masters in August, which also took place in her homeland. Only one title separates her and her older sister, Ko Ji-u.
Ko Ji-u is already known for her three wins and aggressive style that earned her the nickname “Birdie Bomber.” She has secured at least one title since 2023, having won the McCol-Mona Yongpyong Open in 2023, High1 Resort Ladies Open last year and McCol-Mona Yongpyong Open again this year.
Eventual runner-up Seo Kyo-rim on Sunday fell two strokes behind Ko Ji-won.
Starting the final round with a three‑stroke lead over Seo and Yoo Hyun-jo, Ko moved quickly with four birdies on the par-4 ninth hole. After a birdie on the par‑4 13th hole and another on the par‑5 14th hole, she made a bogey the next hole. But by then she had extended her margin to three strokes over Seo, effectively sealing the win.
Seo, this season’s rookie, remains one of the favorites to claim the Rookie of the Year title. Yoo, rookie of the year award winner in 2024, tied for eighth at eight‑under following a one‑putt bogey.
“I couldn’t ignore the wind, and I decided not to think about the result and just focus,” Ko Ji‑won said. “People refer to me as ‘Jeju’s daughter’ and I feel that fits. I want to keep producing strong results. I thought my sister might feel very sorry since she withdrew from this tournament. But she told me, ‘Don’t worry about me, focus on you.’”
