Over 34,000 runners take part in 2025 JTBC Seoul Marathon
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 20:05
More than 34,000 runners took to the streets of Seoul on Sunday in the 2025 JTBC Seoul Marathon, running from World Cup Park in western Seoul to Olympic Park in southern Seoul.
The sunny weather helped elite runners finish in the 2-hour-5-minute range, while Masters division participants completed the 2-hour-20-minute range.
The“Masters division” broadly includes all non-professional runners, regardless of age.
In the men’s elite race, where 19 international athletes with world-class records and 65 Korean runners competed, Kenyan runner Nick Kiptundo, took first place in 2 hours 5 minutes 32 seconds. It was also Kiptundo’s first international marathon, and only his second full marathon overall.
Kiptundo, who transitioned from running 400- and 800-meter races in high school, said he was surprised and thrilled to win.
Kiptundo said he was pleased to win his first international competition, crediting his performance to high-altitude training at 2,400 meters (7,874 feet) in Kenya. He explained that his weekly routine included running roughly 190 kilometers (118 miles) across both uphill and flat terrain, and noted that the elevation changes in Seoul were no more challenging than what he was accustomed to.
Kiptundo said he now aims to reach the 2-hour-1- to 2-hour-2-minute range, and eventually challenge the world record of 2:00:35. He collected a total of $70,000 in prize money — $50,000 for winning and a $20,000 bonus for finishing under 2:06.
Azeez Ait Urkia came second in 2:06:08. Berehanu Wendem Chegu finished third in 2:06:49.
In the Korean men’s division, Kim Hong-rok won with 2:14:14, followed by teammate Kim Geon-oh at 2:16:20 and Son Se-jin at 2:19:42.
“I aimed for a 2:09 finish, so I’m quite disappointed,” Kim said. “The uphill sections and headwinds were tougher than expected, and the climb after 30 kilometers drained me.”
In the women’s elite race, Im Ye-jin won in 2:29:12. She had declared a goal of finishing in the 2:29 range before the race.
“I felt better after the halfway point, so I went for my personal best of 2:28:59 but just missed it,” she said. “I was disappointed finishing second last year, so I’m glad to win this time.
"I plan to target a 2:26 time in the spring and eventually go after the Korean national record of 2:25:41."
Im held off national record-holder Kim Do-yeon, who finished second in 2:38:43. Mitsuko Ino, running in the Masters division, finished third overall among women with 2:40:16.
Fourth and fifth place in the women’s race also went to Masters runners.
In the men’s Masters division, Robert Hudson, an English-language teacher based in Jeonju, North Jeolla, took first with a time of 2:20:29. It was his fourth consecutive win in the category since 2022.
Hudson, well known as the “bibimbap runner,” said he achieved a personal best.
Hudson said the favorable weather and enthusiastic crowd support helped him stay motivated throughout the race. He added that a strong first-half split gave him the momentum he needed to push through to the finish.
The JTBC Seoul Marathon is a popular event for amateur runners thanks to its scenic course through central Seoul. This year, about 17,000 runners took part in the full marathon and another 17,000 in the 10-kilometer race.
The oldest participant in the 10-kilometer race, Seo Sang-ho, said, “The yellow leaves at the start and the view of the Han River made for a beautiful race through the heart of Seoul.”
This year’s route began at World Cup Park in western Seoul and passed through Yanghwa Bridge, Yeouido and Mapo Bridge in western Seoul, Sejong-daero in central Seoul and Jamsil Bridge in southern Seoul before ending at Olympic Park.
The route differed from last year’s, which passed by City Hall in central Seoul. Kiptundo now holds the course record under the revised format.
Although runners had to cross the Han River three times — usually a factor due to headwinds — the winds were mild this year.
“The temperature and wind conditions were ideal today,” the race office said. “That helped runners in both the elite and Masters divisions post better times than usual.”
Nearly half of Masters participants were in their 30s, underscoring the race’s growing appeal among younger runners.
The JTBC Seoul Marathon is also the only race in Korea that brings together able-bodied and disabled athletes.
The wheelchair division, which featured nine athletes from four countries, saw Japan’s Kota Hokinoue take the win. Wheelchair racers reach top speeds of up to 30 kilometers per hour.
BY KIM YOUNG-JU
