 Hegseth unleashes diatribe over China's activities in South China Sea, calls for concerted efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Hegseth unleashes diatribe over China's activities in South China Sea, calls for concerted efforts

Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 12:23
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, walks to attend a ministerial lunch at the Asean Defense Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Nov. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, walks to attend a ministerial lunch at the Asean Defense Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Nov. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday lashed out at China for its military activities in the South China Sea, calling for collective efforts to counter them, such as crafting a shared maritime domain awareness platform.
 
Hegseth made the remarks during a meeting with his counterparts from the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on the margins of the Asean Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, saying that America does not seek conflict, but must ensure that "China is not seeking to dominate you."
 

Related Article

 
"At the Shangri-La Dialogue, I noted in my remarks that China's behavior toward its neighbors and the world is a wake-up call — shared examples of intimidation, harassment and illegal activities occurring within your sovereign waters and across the South China Sea," he said, referring to his speech delivered at a forum in Singapore in May.
 
"Unfortunately, in the months since then, China's destabilizing actions have only increased. You've seen it. The world has seen it. It's on videotape. Some of you have been on the receiving end of it," he said.
  
The secretary enumerated multiple cases of Beijing's actions in the South China Sea that have caused tensions with neighboring countries that lay claims to parts of the strategically vital waterway.
 
"Ramming and blasting water cannons at ships and baselessly claiming that there's trespassing going on, unlawfully claiming jurisdiction over waters that are not theirs, attempting to regulate peaceful military actions by other nations," he said.
 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends the Asean-United States Defence Ministers Hi-Tea at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia on Nov. 1. [AFP/YO]NHAP]

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends the Asean-United States Defence Ministers Hi-Tea at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia on Nov. 1. [AFP/YO]NHAP]

 
He pointed out such actions by China demonstrate a lack of respect for neighboring countries.
 
"China's sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea fly in the face of their commitments to resolve disputes peacefully," he said.
 
Beijing makes territorial claims to the South China Sea with the so-called nine-dash line, a boundary that takes in more than 90 percent of the waterway, creating friction with neighboring claimants, such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.
 
Hegseth underlined the need to develop capabilities to monitor maritime activities and devise tools to respond swiftly to actions that threaten sovereignty.
 
"I propose we commit to building shared maritime domain awareness, including in the South China Sea, developing a common operating picture where threats to one are known by all [...] ensuring that whoever is on the receiving end of aggression and provocation is then therefore, by definition, not alone," he said.
 
The secretary also sought to address concerns that the Trump administration's America First policy could lead to a weakening of its security commitment to regional allies and partners.
 
"We are implementing America First. But America First does not mean America alone," he said. "It means with our allies and partners able to uphold stability, security, freedom of navigation, ultimately peace."
 
On Friday, Hegseth held his first in-person talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, where he voiced "serious" concerns over China's maritime activities in the region and reiterated that the United States does not pursue conflict but will "stoutly" safeguard its interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Yonhap
tags Pete Hegseth Asean China South China Sea

More in World

UK train stabbings injure nine, police arrest two suspects

Hegseth unleashes diatribe over China's activities in South China Sea, calls for concerted efforts

Israel launches more strikes on Gaza overnight, testing fragile truce

Louvre heist highlights thorny issue for museums: How to secure art without becoming fortresses

Trump's exit is Xi's cue to take centre stage at APEC

Related Stories

China says Hegseth is touting a Cold War mentality in calling it a threat

Chinese ship runs aground off Philippines-occupied island in the disputed South China Sea

China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

Pentagon's defense strategy draft prioritizes U.S. homeland protection over China threat: Report

Pentagon chief to visit Singapore this week for annual defense talks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)