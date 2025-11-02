Pentagon chief says U.S. seeks deeper military ties with Vietnam

Washington wants deeper military cooperation with Vietnam, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday during a visit to Hanoi, where he is set to meet leaders of the Southeast Asian nation.Speaking ahead of a meeting with Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, Hegseth said Washington's military ties with Vietnam have involved the delivery of three cutters to the Vietnamese coastguard and three T-6 trainer aircraft, from an order of 12."The United States is committed to continuing these projects and more," Hegseth said, adding that the United States supported a strong and independent Vietnam."Deeper cooperation will benefit both of our countries."Reuters