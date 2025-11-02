 Pentagon chief says U.S. seeks deeper military ties with Vietnam
Published: 02 Nov. 2025, 19:42
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends the Asean-United States Defense Ministers Hi-Tea as part of the Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Washington wants deeper military cooperation with Vietnam, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday during a visit to Hanoi, where he is set to meet leaders of the Southeast Asian nation.
 
Speaking ahead of a meeting with Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, Hegseth said Washington's military ties with Vietnam have involved the delivery of three cutters to the Vietnamese coastguard and three T-6 trainer aircraft, from an order of 12.
 

"The United States is committed to continuing these projects and more," Hegseth said, adding that the United States supported a strong and independent Vietnam.
 
"Deeper cooperation will benefit both of our countries."

