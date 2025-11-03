 Gov't launches task force to set up oversight body for real estate crimes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Gov't launches task force to set up oversight body for real estate crimes

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 19:44
Real estate prices are displayed at a realtor's office in Seoul on Oct. 26, following the government's mortgage-related loan restrictions and the designation of regulated speculative zones across Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

Real estate prices are displayed at a realtor's office in Seoul on Oct. 26, following the government's mortgage-related loan restrictions and the designation of regulated speculative zones across Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi. [YONHAP]

 
The government on Monday launched a task force under the prime minister's office dedicated to creating an oversight body to crack down on illegal practices in the real estate market.
 
The move comes after the government last month unveiled housing market stabilization measures, designating all 21 remaining districts in Seoul as speculative zones and tightening lending rules in an effort to curb housing prices.
 

Related Article

 
The task force consists of officials from the land ministry, interior ministry, the Financial Services Commission and the National Police Agency, among others.
 
Until the oversight body is formally launched early next year, the team will coordinate interagency responses to real estate crimes, including conducting joint investigations with the relevant agencies.
 
The Oct. 15 real estate measures marked the third set of housing market stabilization policies announced since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.
 
Apartment prices in Seoul have been on a steep increase in recent months, especially in neighborhoods with high demand, fueling speculation and accelerating upward price trends.

Yonhap
tags real estate government

More in Finance

Gov't launches task force to set up oversight body for real estate crimes

Korean, Chinese central banks sign renewed $50B currency swap deal

Kospi sets record with Korean chipmakers buoyed by Nvidia CEO's remarks

Seoul stocks soar to record high, breaching 4,200 mark for 1st time

Toss adds support in four more languages as foreign user base grows

Related Stories

Gov't expected to unveil new real estate stabilization package

Gov't plans to build 1.35 million homes in greater Seoul to solve housing crisis

Gov't tries reducing taxes for single homeowners

Record number take property agent exam as market booms

Comprehensive real estate tax bomb lands on 1 million
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)