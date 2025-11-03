 Hana Financial Group supports autism awareness at ASK Autism Race
Hana Financial Group supports autism awareness at ASK Autism Race

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 12:28
Hana Financial Group participated in the 2025 Autism Race on Nov. 1, continuing its long-running support for the annual campaign that raises awareness on autism spectrum disorder. Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung is shown seventh from left in the second row. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group participated in the 2025 Autism Race on Saturday, continuing its long-running support for the annual campaign that raises awareness on autism spectrum disorder, the company said Monday.
 
This edition marks the sixth year Hana has officially sponsored the race, which is hosted by the Autism Society of Korea (ASK).
 

Some 300 employees of Hana Financial Group including Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung took part in the race to not only run, but to promote the acceptance and inclusion of autistic individuals. All participation fees collected by Hana employees were donated to the ASK.
 
“It’s deeply meaningful we were able to join in this effort to contribute toward a society that respects diversity and foster empathy and understanding of autism spectrum disorder,” Lee said in a press release.
 
“We will continue to support and give continuous attention to making a world in which everyone can thrive together and share joy.”
 
Hana Financial Group signed an agreement with the ASK in September to implement various support programs for people with autism. These include supporting job creation initiatives, customized trust services and sponsorship of cultural and artistic activities and campaigns.
 
Other initiatives by the company include the annual Hana Artverse competition that recognizes artists with developmental disabilities, providing assistive devices, internships and sign language education programs.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


