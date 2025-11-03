 Seoul stocks open higher on defense, shipbuilding gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul stocks open higher on defense, shipbuilding gains

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:11
A dealing room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on Oct. 31.[YONHAP]

A dealing room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on Oct. 31.[YONHAP]

 
Korean shares opened higher Monday as big-cap defense and shipbuilding shares kicked off strong ahead of their planned earnings release.
 
The Kospi added 50.35 points, or 1.23 percent, to 4,157.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

On Friday, major U.S. indexes closed higher, led by sharp gains in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tesla. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite increased 0.61 percent, and the S&P 500 added 0.26 percent.
 
Shares in AWS surged 9.58 percent on an upbeat earnings forecast, and those in Tesla jumped 3.74 percent on news its self-driving robotaxi will make its Asian debut in China.
 
In Seoul, investors' eyes were on the earnings release of major defense and shipbuilding companies, such as Hanwha Aerospace, Hyundai Rotem, HD Hyundai Heavy and HD Korea Shipbuilding, that had recently pushed up the Kospi.
 
Defense industry leader Hanwha Aerospace started 2.76 percent higher, and its smaller rival Hyundai Rotem began more than 1 percent higher.
 
Major shipbuilders kicked off bullish as well, with HD Hyundai Heavy soaring 4.5 percent, Hanwha Ocean advancing 3.27 percent and HD Korea Shipbuilding jumping 3.06 percent.
 
Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia [JOONGANG ILBO]

Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Blue chip tech and auto shares also continued their recent upward momentum.
 
Samsung Electronics rose 0.19 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix surged 4.65 percent.
 
Internet portal operator Naver climbed 3.93 percent, while Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor went up 0.52 percent.
 
The four companies are the ones with which U.S. AI chip giant Nvidia announced partnerships last week.
 
On Friday, Nvidia said it will deploy up to 260,000 graphic processing units in Korea in partnership with the companies to build large-scale AI factories here.
 
Tech investing firm SK Square expanded 4.23 percent, and energy solutions provider HD Hyundai Electric shot up 7.24 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,429.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.32 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,424.7 won.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on defense, shipbuilding gains

Hana receives plaque of appreciation from Catholic group for nursing home support

Kospi hits record high on Nvidia chip supply to Korean companies

Global banks say U.S.-Korea summit eased uncertainties, likely to boost Kospi

Card spending climbs nearly 7% in third quarter

Related Stories

Kospi exceeds 3,400 threshold for first time, continuing winning streak

Kospi rises 3.3 percent, rebounding from recession fears

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Kospi rises for 3rd day on eased trading woes

Yoon's removal sends Korean stocks on roller coaster ride
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)