Toss adds support in four more languages as foreign user base grows
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 14:08
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Following a surge in foreign users, Toss has expanded its in-app services to support four additional languages, streamlining financial tasks for non-Korean speakers, the local fintech company said Monday.
The app is now available in Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and Russian, in addition to the initial Korean and English.
During the first half of this year, some 460,000 foreigners signed up for Toss, according to the company. Toss attributed the increase to the app’s improvement to the identification system as well as easing everyday financial tasks, such as remittance, payments and hospital fee reimbursements.
As the additional languages were selected based on those most commonly used by foreigners residing in Korea, Toss expects its expanded multilingual support to attract even more foreign users to its app.
“We expect to significantly improve not only users’ understanding and trust in the service, but also the overall accessibility to financial tools,” Toss said in a press release. “Toss strives to be a platform where anyone, regardless of language, can conveniently manage their finances.”
Toss is set to introduce more languages throughout early next year, including Japanese, Uzbek, Nepali, Indonesian, Filipino, Burmese and Mongolian.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
