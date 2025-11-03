All the elements come together to heal you in Donghae
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:33
Among the outstanding wellness destinations selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, Donghae in Gangwon Province has made a name for itself as a comprehensive wellness destination that combines the ocean, hot springs and forests.
The city is emerging as a “destination for restful sleep and detox,” where visitors can enjoy relaxation by the sea, healing in natural hot springs and the pristine beauty of Mureung Valley’s preserved nature.
Donghae Boyang Hot Spring & Convention Hotel is located along the famous Myeongsa Beach and has been designated a National Wellness Hot Spring by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Its thermal waters, composed of natural rock seawater and mineral-rich groundwater, are known for promoting skin health, relieving fatigue and improving blood circulation.
Guests can fully unwind through a variety of wellness programs, including hot and cold mineral baths, seawater pool floor walking, singing bowl meditation, color therapy and balancing exercises.
Another wellness destination, Donghae Mureung Healthy Forest, is a forest healing space located at the foot of Mureung Valley, renowned as one of the most scenic mountain-and-water landscapes on the East Coast. The facility offers a variety of themed experiences, including a white mica sauna, a clay room, a salt cave and healing rooms, providing programs designed to relieve physical and mental fatigue and promote restful sleep.
Donghae, where the ocean, forests, and hot springs come together, is no longer just a travel destination; it has transformed into a wellness city offering essential rest and recovery for today’s urban dwellers.
