At High Healing 1, feel the forest among the trees
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:39
High Healing 1, nestled deep in the mountains of Yeongwol County, Gangwon, is emerging as a life detox wellness destination.
Situated at an elevation of 500 meters (1,640 feet) in a pristine forest, it offers a variety of wellness programs, including meditation, yoga and forest healing, providing a space to restore both body and mind from the stresses of daily life.
The signature program, “hammock therapy,” allows guests to lie in a hammock in the forest, fully immersing themselves in nature while listening to the sounds of the valley stream and birdsongs. The “aromatherapy” experience allows visitors to create their own custom sleep-enhancing oils, and in the “digital detox” rooms, they can enjoy a restful stay without TVs and Wi-Fi, experiencing true uninterrupted in nature.
From 2024, the forest programs have been expanded to accommodate individuals and small groups, making participation easier for everyone. Sleep-enhancing programs, a cafe with panoramic mountain views and scenic walking trails make it possible for visitors to enjoy a restorative experience even in just one day.
High Healing 1 offers true rest in the heart of nature.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
