Wonju blends architecture and nature into tranquil oasis
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:31
Among the outstanding wellness destinations selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, Wonju in Gangwon Province has been gaining a reputation as a city of meditation and restful sleep.
Among the most well-known are Museum SAN, where art, architecture and nature harmonize, and Oak Valley Resort, which offers healing experiences in the heart of a pristine forest.
Museum SAN was designed by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando. Known as a “museum for meditation,” it was designed to harmoniously blend nature and architecture. The museum offers regular programs such as singing bowl meditation and rest meditation, providing visitors with an opportunity to find peace of mind amid natural light and tranquility.
Another destination, Oak Valley Resort, offers wellness programs that promote restful sleep and relaxation in a beautiful natural atmosphere surrounded by mountains and trees. Its forest trail, Dadungil, consists of eight courses where visitors can experience the changing beauty of nature throughout the four seasons. At night, the Sonata of Light 3-D lighting show creates a unique visual experience.
Wonju is earning recognition as a comprehensive wellness city where art, meditation and restful sleep come together, emerging as a new healing destination for today’s weary urban dwellers.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)