AIA Korea donates 100 million won for cancer treatment through marathon sponsorship, participation
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 13:26
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
AIA Korea sponsored the 2025 JTBC Seoul Marathon on Sunday for the third consecutive year. The insurance company will donate 100 million won ($72,000) to cancer patients to mark the occasion.
This year, AIA Korea expanded its participation in the event by launching a new campaign titled “Run Together, Give Together,” which reinforces its brand mission of helping people live “Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.” All of the brand’s marathon-day activities were part of what it called its “AIA Only Experience,” offering unique benefits to runners associated with the insurer.
A total of 730 participants made up “Team AIA,” including customers, AIA premier partners’ master planners, telesales representatives, partners and employees, many of whom were first-time runners. In preparation for the race, Team AIA trained under the guidance of former national athlete Kwon Eun-joo and a professional coaching team.
Ahead of the event, AIA Korea released a limited-edition version of its Ayagom mascot to promote the “Run Together, Give Together” campaign. The company pledged to donate 100 million won, matching the number of Team AIA finishers, and distributed 540 limited-edition dolls. The funds will go toward covering treatment costs for low-income cancer patients.
“It is an honor for AIA Korea to sponsor the JTBC Seoul Marathon for the third year in a row,” said AIA Korea CEO Nathan Chuang. “Together with our Health & Wellness Ambassador Sean, we are very pleased to leverage this event to promote running, which is one of the simplest and most effective sports to improve physical and mental health.”
“We sincerely appreciate AIA Korea for delivering the values of sharing and giving in a way that is uniquely their own — by turning every step of their run into a meaningful act of kindness,” said Lee Guen-seok, Director of the National Cancer Center Hospital. “This donation will provide essential financial support for patients who continue their cancer treatment despite financial hardship, offering them hope and helping them preserve their dignity as they fight their illness.”
