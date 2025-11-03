Gov't calls for food sector efforts to eradicate 'shrinkflation'

The government held a meeting with major restaurant companies Monday to call for efforts to eradicate "shrinkflation" and stabilize dining prices.In the meeting, the government said that it understands the difficulties the industry is facing, such as a hike in ingredient prices and higher labor costs, but asked them to take part in efforts to stabilize prices and lessen the burden on consumers, according to officials from related ministries, including agriculture and finance.The meeting was attended by officials from major fried chicken brands, such as BBQ, BHC and Kyochon 1991, as well as cafe and fast food chains, including Starbucks and Mom's Touch."Shrinkflation could have a negative impact on the general credibility of the restaurant business," Kim Jung-wook, an official at the agriculture ministry, said, vowing support measures for the dining industry.Shrinkflation refers to a business strategy of companies reducing the size or quantity of a product while keeping the price unchanged.Fried chicken brand Kyochon recently came under criticism for shrinkflation after it reduced the portion size of its boneless fried chicken items by 30 percent.Yonhap