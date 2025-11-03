MINI Korea celebrates 20th anniversary with festival — in pictures

MINI Korea holds the ″2025 MINI United,″ a festival celebrating its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans of the brand and their families on Nov. 1 in Incheon and Gyeonggi. [MINI KOREA]
Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play a go-kart game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
MINI Korea held the “2025 MINI United,” a festival marking its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans and their families on Nov. 1 to the BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and the KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
The event featured a variety of programs that showcased MINI’s distinctive lifestyle stand and culture, including the MINI Flea Market, where some 40 vendors — all MINI owners — sold their cherished items and crafts. A portion of the proceeds from the flea market was donated to the BMW Korea Future Foundation.
Guests also enjoyed test drives and games like “Go-Kart Time Attack” (translated), in which players raced each other in four-wheeled pedal vehicles on an inflatable track. The fastest participants in each round were given prizes.
Singers Guckkasten, Dynamic Duo and Lee Juck performed at the festival, followed by a fireworks show.
MINI Korea holds the ″2025 MINI United,″ a festival marking its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans of the brand and their families on Nov. 1 in Incheon and Gyeonggi. [MINI KOREA]
Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ wait for a game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ rest at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
MINI card holders are being sold at the flea market during the ″2025 MINI United″ in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
MINI owners sell their cherished items at the flea market during the ″2025 MINI United″ in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play a cart game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)