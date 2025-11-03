 MINI Korea celebrates 20th anniversary with festival — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

MINI Korea celebrates 20th anniversary with festival — in pictures

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 14:34
MINI Korea holds the ″2025 MINI United,″ a festival celebrating its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans of the brand and their families on Nov. 1 in Incheon and Gyeonggi. [MINI KOREA]

MINI Korea holds the ″2025 MINI United,″ a festival celebrating its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans of the brand and their families on Nov. 1 in Incheon and Gyeonggi. [MINI KOREA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play a go-kart game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play a go-kart game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

 
MINI Korea held the “2025 MINI United,” a festival marking its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans and their families on Nov. 1 to the BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and the KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi. 
 
The event featured a variety of programs that showcased MINI’s distinctive lifestyle stand and culture, including the MINI Flea Market, where some 40 vendors — all MINI owners — sold their cherished items and crafts. A portion of the proceeds from the flea market was donated to the BMW Korea Future Foundation. 
 
Guests also enjoyed test drives and games like “Go-Kart Time Attack” (translated), in which players raced each other in four-wheeled pedal vehicles on an inflatable track. The fastest participants in each round were given prizes.
 
Singers Guckkasten, Dynamic Duo and Lee Juck performed at the festival, followed by a fireworks show. 
 
MINI Korea holds the ″2025 MINI United,″ a festival marking its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans of the brand and their families on Nov. 1 in Incheon and Gyeonggi. [MINI KOREA]

MINI Korea holds the ″2025 MINI United,″ a festival marking its 20th anniversary, inviting some 3,000 fans of the brand and their families on Nov. 1 in Incheon and Gyeonggi. [MINI KOREA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ wait for a game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ wait for a game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ rest at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ rest at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

MINI card holders are being sold at the flea market during the ″2025 MINI United″ in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

MINI card holders are being sold at the flea market during the ″2025 MINI United″ in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

MINI owners sell their cherished items at the flea market during the ″2025 MINI United″ in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

MINI owners sell their cherished items at the flea market during the ″2025 MINI United″ in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play a cart game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]

Visitors to the ″2025 MINI United″ play a cart game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 1. [SARAH CHEA]


BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea bmw mini

More in Industry

Refiners profit in Q3 as margins rebound, ending losing streak

Samsung C&T tapped by Qatar for 1.9 trillion won carbon compression facility project

Not a 'gim'-mick: Seaweed sales expected to hit $1 billion this year as key Korean export

Nvidia unveils investment plan with video celebrating Korea's achievements

MINI Korea celebrates 20th anniversary with festival — in pictures

Related Stories

[TEST DRIVE] Mini car, max cute, micro range

Bigger, bolder, quirkier: Revamped MINI Countryman blends charm with performance

MINI picks Korea to introduce its newest Countryman

New Mini

BMW to shift driving center into top gear with renovation on 10th anniversary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)