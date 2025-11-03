Nvidia unveils investment plan with video celebrating Korea's achievements
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:35 Updated: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:45
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Nvidia has unveiled a large-scale investment plan in Korea’s AI sector, releasing a three-minute tribute video on YouTube that highlights the country’s technological innovation and partnerships with leading conglomerates and the government.
The video, titled "Korea's Next Industrial Revolution," is presented in Korean with English subtitles and was posted Friday. It commemorates Nvidia's collaboration with Korean partners and the upcoming supply of more than 260,000 of its latest graphics GPUs to the country.
“Korea,” starts the video. "The nation that engineered its own miracle. You didn't just rebuild. You industrialized — through determination and sacrifice — faster than any nation in the world."
Nvidia said that the Korean voice used in the video was an AI-generated voice based on CEO Jensen Huang’s real voice. The company explained that the video was created “to express CEO Huang’s gratitude toward Korea and to congratulate the country’s rise as a partner in ushering in the era of AI.”
The video traces Korea’s industrial development and cultural milestones — including the “StarCraft” (1998) boom that swept the nation — noting that "Nvidia GeForce became the gear of a new athlete" for e-sports, referencing the company’s PC gaming GPU introduced in Korea 25 years ago.
"From the industrial revolution to the intelligence revolution, you’re charting the next frontier for Korea," concludes the video with a message celebrating Korea’s digital transformation. "We’re honored to build with you — here in Korea — where the miracle continues."
The release coincided with Huang’s announcement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, that the company will provide the Nvidia GPUs to Korea.
In a press release Monday, Nvidia said it aims to “support Korea’s leap toward the era of sovereign AI.” The program will make up to 50,000 of its latest GPUs available through major domestic cloud providers including NHN Cloud, Kakao and Naver Cloud. The initial phase will deploy about 13,000 of Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell GPUs, with gradual expansion in the coming years.
Korean conglomerates are also building large-scale AI factories powered by Nvidia chips. Samsung Electronics, SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group are each developing facilities incorporating up to 50,000 GPUs, while Naver plans to install more than 60,000 GPUs in its infrastructure.
These projects are expected to become the backbone of Korea’s AI-driven industrial innovation across manufacturing, mobility, telecommunications and robotics.
Samsung is developing a digital twin for semiconductor manufacturing using Nvidia’s CUDA-X, cuLitho, Nemotron and Omniverse platforms, while expanding its robotics portfolio through Nvidia’s Cosmos and Isaac GR00T systems.
Naver will add another 60,000 GPUs to its Nvidia-based infrastructure to support sovereign and physical AI workloads, develop industry-specific models for shipbuilding and cybersecurity, and create AI services tailored for Korean users.
Nvidia said members of the Startup Alliance will be granted access to accelerated computing infrastructure provided by partners such as SK Telecom, as well as funding opportunities from venture capital firms including IMM Investment, Korea Investment Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia.
The company added that a joint research center powered by Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs will support startups developing physical AI applications, while the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute will offer AI training programs to strengthen Korea’s work force capabilities.
