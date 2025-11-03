 SK chief vows to ease memory chip bottleneck with new mega fabs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK chief vows to ease memory chip bottleneck with new mega fabs

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 17:26
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won delivers a keynote address under the theme of "AI Now & Next" at the conglomerate's annual SK AI Summit held in Coex, southern Seoul, on Nov. 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won delivers a keynote address under the theme of "AI Now & Next" at the conglomerate's annual SK AI Summit held in Coex, southern Seoul, on Nov. 3. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said Monday that the conglomerate is ramping up investment in next-generation semiconductor plants to tackle growing memory supply bottlenecks, as demand for high-performance chips surges amid the global AI boom.
 
The company is building massive new facilities in Cheongju, North Chungcheong and Yongin, Gyeonggi, with a combined investment capacity of more than 140 trillion won ($98 billion).
 
“We are receiving more requests for memory supply than ever before — so much so that it has become a serious operational challenge,” Chey said at the annual SK AI Summit held at Coex in southern Seoul. “If we fail to meet this demand, some of our customers could face disruptions in their own operations. Meeting these commitments is critical to maintaining trusted, long-term relationships.”
 
SK hynix, the group’s chipmaking unit, is pushing ahead to meet the surge in demand. Its new M15X fab in Cheongju, built with an investment of over 20 trillion won, has completed construction and begun equipment installation two months earlier than scheduled. The facility will produce next-generation dynamic random-access memory chips once operations begin.
 
The company’s Yongin semiconductor cluster, a separate project worth more than 120 trillion won, is set to begin operations in 2027. The vast campus will host four large fabs, each with production capacity equivalent to six M15X plants.
 
“Our strategy is to secure the manufacturing space first and then expand equipment installation in line with market needs,” Chey said. “It requires significant upfront capital, but it’s essential to preventing future supply shortages.”
 
With Big Tech firms rolling out increasingly powerful processors for AI, memory bandwidth has emerged as a key bottleneck holding back performance. Even the most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) cannot fully operate without enough bandwidth between processors and memory. The most practical solution, for now, is to increase the number of high bandwidth memory units paired with each GPU — driving an unprecedented appetite for advanced memory chips.
 
Chey said SK hynix’s leadership in memory technology is now “beyond question.”
 
“Our technological capabilities are already well recognized across the industry,” he said. “Even Nvidia — famous for its relentless innovation — no longer questions our development speed. That reflects their confidence in our readiness.”
 
SK is also deepening partnerships with multiple Big Tech players to build out more AI infrastructure in Korea. Last week, the company and Nvidia announced a deal for the supply of 50,000 Blackwell processors, which SK will use to automate its semiconductor production process and create a “virtual factory” tailored to SK hynix’s operations.
 
In parallel, SK hynix will supply memory chips to OpenAI’s $500 billion Stargate project, while SK Telecom plans to build an OpenAI-customized data center — dubbed the Korean version of Stargate — in the country’s southwest. SK and Amazon Web Services are also co-investing $5 billion to establish a 100-megawatt AI data center in Ulsan, slated to begin operations in 2027.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags SK AI

More in Industry

'Baby Shark’ production company swims into IPO, promises more viral hits

Packed with prospects

SK chief vows to ease memory chip bottleneck with new mega fabs

Refiners profit in Q3 as margins rebound, ending losing streak

Samsung C&T tapped by Qatar for 1.9 trillion won carbon compression facility project

Related Stories

Former U.K. Prime Minister visits Korea, discusses cooperation with SK Networks President

SK Telecom to invest $14.8 million in Japanese startup TimeTree for AI agent service

SKT CEO lays out new roadmap to achieve success in AI era

SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to develop large language model

SK Networks' 'AI WAVE' forum calls for sovereign tech, information exchanges
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)