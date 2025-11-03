 Samsung C&T wins 1.9 trillion-won carbon capture project in Qatar
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung C&T wins 1.9 trillion-won carbon capture project in Qatar

Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 10:12
This image provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows a carbon capture project in Qatar. [YONHAP]

This image provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows a carbon capture project in Qatar. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Monday it has won a 1.9 trillion-won ($1.13 billion) order for a carbon capture and storage project in Qatar.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that it has received a letter of award for the project from QatarEnergy LNG.
 

Related Article

The project is to build a carbon capture facility at QatarEnergy's existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City, some 80 kilometers north of Doha, by 2030, according to Samsung C&T.
 
The new facility will capture around 4.1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, which will be compressed and transported through pipelines to underground storage.
 
Samsung C&T said it will deploy experts with experience in LNG projects in Qatar and work with local partners to carry out the project.
 
The company has won several large-scale energy projects in the Middle Eastern country in recent years, including a 4 trillion-won power plant construction project last year.

Yonhap
tags Samsung C&T Qatar Korea

More in Industry

Samsung C&T wins 1.9 trillion-won carbon capture project in Qatar

Nvidia chief's daughter behind high-profile business meeting at Korean chicken restaurant

Finance minister vows efforts to boost domestic consumption

Hyundai Motor signs MOU with Singapore to boost future mobility cooperation

Local chain Frank Burger fined for unfair biz practices

Related Stories

Lee Seo-hyun returns to Samsung C&T as president of strategy planning

Samsung C&T begins initial planning stage of Romanian SMR project

Activist investors pile more pressure on Samsung C&T

Korea's pension fund files damages suit against Samsung chairman over merger losses

Samsung C&T asked to address '68%' share price discount by U.S. hedge fund
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)