Samsung C&T wins 1.9 trillion-won carbon capture project in Qatar

Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Monday it has won a 1.9 trillion-won ($1.13 billion) order for a carbon capture and storage project in Qatar.The company said in a regulatory filing that it has received a letter of award for the project from QatarEnergy LNG.The project is to build a carbon capture facility at QatarEnergy's existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City, some 80 kilometers north of Doha, by 2030, according to Samsung C&T.The new facility will capture around 4.1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, which will be compressed and transported through pipelines to underground storage.Samsung C&T said it will deploy experts with experience in LNG projects in Qatar and work with local partners to carry out the project.The company has won several large-scale energy projects in the Middle Eastern country in recent years, including a 4 trillion-won power plant construction project last year.Yonhap