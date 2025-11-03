Seasonal tourism accommodation vouchers back through Dec. 7
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 15:32
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The Korean government is handing out accommodation discount coupons ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 won ($14 to $21) valid through Dec. 7, in an effort to bolster local tourism.
The vouchers, issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, apply to overnight stays at hotels, resorts and guesthouses that are outside Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon.
Hourly room rentals and unlicensed accommodations will be excluded from the benefits.
Travelers can use the 20,000 won coupon for lodgings that cost under 70,000 won, or the 30,000 won coupon for those over 70,000 won.
The voucher is limited to one per person on a first-come-first-serve basis, with the government expecting to issue some 100,000 vouchers in total. Coupons are valid for reservations and payments made by 7 a.m. the following day upon issuance.
More information is available via the website or by calling 1670-3980.
The accommodation discount coupons are distributed seasonally, with 770,000 vouchers recently handed out during the fall campaign.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)