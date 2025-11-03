Heritage service 'regrets' Seoul city's plan for potential skyscrapers around Unesco-listed Jongmyo Shrine
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 17:03 Updated: 03 Nov. 2025, 17:53
The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) expressed regret over a decision to allow the construction of a skyscraper up to 145 meters (476 feet) tall — equivalent to a 41-story apartment building — near Jongmyo Shrine, a Unesco World Heritage site in central Seoul.
In a statement released Monday, the KHS said, “We express deep regret that the Seoul Metropolitan Government unilaterally announced a revision to the redevelopment plan for Sewoon District No. 4, located near Jongmyo, without following the procedures recommended by Unesco.”
Last Thursday, the city government announced a revision to the redevelopment plan via its official gazette, raising the maximum building height from 55 meters on the Jongno side and 71.9 meters along the Cheonggye Stream to 101 meters and 145 meters, respectively.
This is the first change to the height limits for the zone — which borders Jongmyo to the north and Cheonggye Stream to the south — since 2018. Initially designated for urban renewal in 2004, Sewoon District No. 4 has long been subject to strict height regulations due to its proximity to Jongmyo. The revision is expected to accelerate redevelopment efforts.
The problem, however, is that the change could significantly alter the surrounding landscape of Jongmyo Shrine, which was the first site in Korea to be included on the Unesco World Heritage list in 1995. Recognized for its “outstanding universal value” as a centuries-old ceremonial site and architectural landmark, Jongmyo is protected under a Unesco clause stipulating that “the construction of high-rise buildings in these areas could adversely affect site lines within Jongmyo.”
The KHS said that since 2009, it has worked with the city and the Cultural Heritage Committee to set a height limit for the district, capping it at 71.9 meters.
“The city’s unilateral decision to raise the limit to 145 meters poses a serious threat to Jongmyo’s outstanding universal value,” the KHS stated.
The agency added that it had requested the city to maintain the previously agreed-upon limit of 71.9 meters and conduct a heritage impact assessment adhering to Unesco recommendations before making any changes, which the city ignored.
The KHS said it would thoroughly review the redevelopment plan, consult with the Cultural Heritage Committee and Unesco and consider both domestic and international measures while continuing to communicate with the city.
Jongmyo Shrine is a Heritage Site. Its main hall, Jeongjeon, is a National Treasure, and the annex, Yeongnyeongjeon, is a Treasure. Although Sewoon District No. 4 lies about 180 meters from the shrine — beyond the 100-meter buffer zone set by the city — it still falls within 500 meters, the range used to define a cultural heritage protection area, which local governments designate in consultation with the KHS.
Previously, Article 19, Clause 5 of Seoul’s Cultural Heritage Protection Ordinance stated that even sites beyond the buffer zone could be subject to re-evaluation of construction permits if deemed necessary. Based on that ordinance, the Cultural Heritage Committee in 2018 approved the original 55- to 71.9-meter limit for Sewoon District No. 4.
However, in 2023, the Seoul Metropolitan Council deleted the clause as part of broader efforts to ease building restrictions around cultural heritage sites. The KHS, claiming it was not consulted, has filed an administrative lawsuit with the Supreme Court.
“Aggressive development projects near cultural landmarks like Jongmyo, Sungnyemun Gate and Deoksu Palace risk undermining the unique historical value of Korea’s heritage,” a KHS official said. “We are reviewing appropriate responses.”
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
