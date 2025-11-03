From meditation to marriage: Buddhist order's matchmaking program gets first success
Published: 03 Nov. 2025, 18:13
Buddhist meditation bells will give way to wedding bells as a romantic connection sparked during a matchmaking temple stay at Baegyang Temple in Jangseong County, South Jeolla, has led to a marriage — the first of the Jogye Order’s “Naneun Jeollo” (2012-), or “I’m Going to the Temple," program.
The Jogye Order’s Social Welfare Foundation announced Monday that Yang Hyeon-woo and Ju So-yeon, who met during the “I’m Going to the Temple — Baegyang Temple” edition in November last year, recently visited the temple ahead of their wedding.
The couple registered their marriage on Sept. 1, making them the program’s first officially married participants. Their wedding ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 23.
The couple donated 1 million won ($700) to the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare, expressing gratitude for the support they received.
“We’re incredibly thankful to the foundation and Baegyang Temple for helping make our wedding possible,” the couple said. “We made the donation in hopes that ‘Naneun Jeollo’ will continue to thrive and that Buddhist social welfare will further develop.”
Venerable Mugong, head monk of Baegyang Temple, responded warmly to the news.
“I was delighted to hear from the foundation staff that a couple who met here is getting married,” he said. “It’s heartening to see such a positive outcome in just one year.”
He also offered marital advice: “The key to a lasting marriage is to respect each other’s character and care for each other’s hearts. We will welcome you with full support whenever you come back to Baegyang Temple each time you have a child.”
The monk also gifted the couple an envelope with cash and prayer beads made from the Bodhi trees grown at the temple.
The foundation noted that several other couples, including participants from the “I’m Going to the Temple — Naksan Temple” program, are also planning to marry next year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)