Korea moves to join global top three in AI with Nvidia alliance (KOR)

Korea has gained a pivotal opportunity to emerge as one of the world’s top three AI powers. Nvidia, which controls about 90 percent of the global AI semiconductor market, has agreed to form an “AI alliance” with major Korean companies including Samsung Electronics, SK, Hyundai Motor and Naver. As part of the deal, the U.S. chipmaker will supply 260,000 of its latest graphics processing units (GPUs), valued at up to 14 trillion won, to the Korean government and private sector on a priority basis.GPUs are the core hardware behind AI development and are in short supply worldwide. Korea currently holds only about 45,000 Nvidia GPUs. Once the new units are delivered, its total volume would place it among the top three globally. It is also unprecedented for Nvidia to send as many as 260,000 of its Blackwell GPUs to a single country. Korea, often seen as trailing the United States and China in AI, may now have the means to close the gap. Analysts are calling it a turning point in AI infrastructure.The alliance could also allow Korea to take a lead in what is being called “physical AI.” The term refers to AI that operates in the real world through robotics, autonomous vehicles or smart factories. Korean companies such as Samsung and Hyundai Motor plan to build AI factories using Blackwell-based systems, with the aim of leading in smart manufacturing, mobility and robotics.The partnership’s potential is significant. If Korea’s strengths in semiconductors, automobiles, batteries and shipbuilding are combined with high bandwidth memory chips and Nvidia’s latest AI processors, it could generate powerful synergies. Industry officials say the deal could reset the global AI ecosystem and position Korea as a future “factory of AI industries.” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Korea has “software, manufacturing and AI capabilities,” suggesting his optimism was more than diplomatic courtesy.Yet this is only the beginning. To turn opportunity into leadership, Korea will need careful planning and strong execution. The government must offer financial and tax incentives to encourage companies to invest in AI infrastructure and R&D. Labor regulations that restrict working hours in AI research, and other barriers that hinder corporate innovation, will need to be reformed. Expanding electricity grids, securing specialized talent and building data centers will also be critical tasks.If the public and private sectors act together with a national-level commitment, Korea’s ambition to become a global AI hub may move from aspiration to reality.한국이 ‘인공지능(AI) 3대 강국’으로 도약할 절호의 기회를 잡았다. 전 세계 AI 반도체 시장의 90%를 장악한 엔비디아가 삼성·SK·현대차·네이버 등 국내 기업과 ‘AI 동맹’을 맺고, 최신 그래픽처리장치(GPU) 26만 장(최대 14조원 규모)을 한국 정부와 기업에 우선 공급하기로 했다. 한국 기업은 이를 기반으로 본격적인 AI 생태계 구축에 나선다.AI의 두뇌라 할 GPU는 지금 전 세계가 쟁탈전을 벌이는 귀한 몸이다. 현재 국내에 있는 엔비디아 GPU는 4만5000장에 불과하지만, 향후 공급받을 물량을 합하면 총보유량은 단숨에 세계 3위권으로 뛰어오른다. 핵심 AI 칩인 엔비디아 블랙웰이 단일 국가에 26만 장이나 공급되는 것은 이례적이다. AI 분야에서 미국과 중국 등에 뒤처졌던 한국이 추격의 발판을 마련하게 됐다. ‘AI 인프라 시대의 전환점’이란 평가가 나오는 이유다.무엇보다 이번 ‘AI 동맹’으로 한국은 ‘피지컬 AI’의 주도권을 잡을 수 있는 가능성을 확보했다. 피지컬 AI는 로봇이나 자율주행차 등 현실 세계에서 인간처럼 시각과 언어를 이해하고 물리적인 행동을 수행하는 인공지능을 뜻한다. 삼성전자와 현대차 같은 우리 기업이 블랙웰 기반의 AI 팩토리를 도입, 다양한 영역의 협업을 통해 스마트제조·로봇·자율주행 시대를 선도하겠다는 포석이 꿈만 아니게 됐다.‘AI 동맹’이 가진 잠재력은 막대하다. 반도체와 자동차, 배터리, 조선 등에서 세계 최고 수준의 기술력을 갖춘 한국의 제조 인프라에, 세계 최강의 메모리 반도체(HBM)와 엔비디아의 최신 GPU가 결합하면 막강한 시너지를 낼 수 있다. 전 세계 AI 생태계를 재편하고, 한국이 ‘AI 산업의 공장’으로 거듭날 기회의 문이 열린 것이다.젠슨 황 엔비디아 최고경영자(CEO)가 “한국은 소프트웨어와 제조업, AI 역량이 있어 막대한 기회가 있을 것”이라고 밝힌 게 그저 외교적 수사만은 아닐 것이다.이제 ‘AI 동맹’을 계기로 제조 AI 전환(AX)을 이루고 산업 체질을 혁신할 발판은 마련됐다. 그러나 아직은 첫걸음에 불과하다. 천재일우의 기회를 살리려면 치밀한 전략과 강력한 실행력이 필수다.정부는 기업이 기술 개발과 인프라 투자에 적극적으로 나설 수 있도록 재정과 세제 지원에 나서야 한다. 동시에 AI 연구의 발목을 잡는 근로시간 제한 같은 노동 규제, 기업의 도전을 가로막는 각종 제도적 걸림돌을 과감히 뜯어고쳐야 한다. AI 시대의 핵심 인프라인 전력망 확충, 인력 양성 및 확보 등도 국가적 과제다. 민관이 함께 힘을 모아 국가 총력전 수준의 지원에 나설 때, 한국은 ‘AI 허브’로 도약하는 꿈을 현실로 만들 수 있다.