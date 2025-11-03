MSG Sphere becomes Las Vegas’ new salvation (KOR)

The author is an architect and former president of Korea National University of Arts.Las Vegas, long known for gambling and adult entertainment, is transforming. In the 1990s, about 80 percent of visitors came primarily to gamble. By the 2010s, that number had dropped below 50 percent. The city is now repositioning itself as a family-friendly entertainment destination.To appeal to a broader audience, Las Vegas has hosted the NFL Super Bowl, is pursuing a Major League Baseball domed stadium, and has invested heavily in convention tourism. It is also home to the CES, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions.At the center of this reinvention is the MSG Sphere, a new kind of entertainment venue that opened in 2023. Built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, it cost $2.3 billion to construct and has been hailed as a landmark in immersive technology. It is the world’s largest spherical structure, measuring 157 meters in diameter and 112 meters in height. The venue holds 17,600 seated spectators and up to 20,000 including standing room.Inside, audiences sit on steeply tiered seating that rises across four levels. The dome functions as a massive screen, delivering 16K ultra-high-definition visuals across the interior. It is considered the largest and most immersive LED display ever installed. A system of 160,000 speakers provides uniform spatial sound to every seat. Seats equipped with 4D tactile effects enable performances that combine virtual and augmented reality with physical sensation.The exterior is equally striking. Covering 54,000 square meters, its surface is fitted with approximately 1.2 million LED modules. The sphere projects ever-changing visuals day and night, becoming the newest and brightest landmark in a city already famous for light displays.Domes and spheres have long symbolized the heavens and the universe in architectural history. In the mid-20th century, American architect and inventor Buckminster Fuller introduced the geodesic dome, a structure of interlocking triangles that he claimed could theoretically cover Manhattan. The MSG Sphere follows the same principle: a steel geodesic frame weighing around 3,000 tons.For Las Vegas, the Sphere is more than a structure. It represents an effort to reinvent the city and move beyond its old identity. Some see it as a new celestial body that has landed in the desert with a mission — to save Las Vegas.도박과 성인 쇼의 도시, 라스베이거스는 큰 변화에 직면했다. 1990년대 도박을 위해 방문한 인구가 80%에 달했으나 2010년대에 50% 이하로 급감했다. 바야흐로 이 ‘죄악의 도시’는 가족 친화형 오락 도시로 거듭나는 중이다. NFL 슈퍼볼 경기를 유치하고 메이저리그 돔구장 건설 등 가족 단위 관광에 타깃을 맞췄다. 세계 최대 전자기술 전시회인 CES 개최 등 컨벤션 산업도 활발하다.가족용 공연장 중 2023년 개장한 MSG 스피어는 세계가 경탄한 엔터테인먼트 시설의 끝판왕이다. 뉴욕의 메디슨 스퀘어 가든(MSG)사가 건설비만 23억 달러를 투자한 세기의 프로젝트다. 세계에서 가장 큰 구형(球形) 구조물로 지름 157m, 높이 112m 규모로 1만7600석의 객석과 스탠딩 포함 최대 2만 명 관객을 수용한다.4개 층으로 이루어진 급경사 객석에 앉으면 돔 천장 전체가 화면이 되는 엄청난 스케일에 감탄한다. 인류가 구현한 가장 넓고 가장 입체적인 LED 스크린으로 16K의 초고해상도 화면을 구현했다. 16만 개의 파동 합성 스피커가 설치되어 어느 객석에서도 동일한 입체 음향을 들을 수 있다. 4D의 촉각 좌석까지 겸비해 가상현실과 증강현실의 압도적인 몰입형 퍼포먼스가 가능하다. 외부는 전체 표면적 5만4000㎡에 120만 LED 소자를 설치한 거대한 입체 스크린이다. 축구장 7.5개 면적이 밤낮없이 변화하는 구의 화면은 ‘간판의 도시’ 라스베이거스의 새로운 최강 랜드마크가 되었다.돔과 구는 매우 어려운 구조인 만큼, 건축 역사적으로 하늘과 우주를 상징해 왔다. 20세기 중반, 미국의 건축 기술자 B 풀러는 무한 확장이 가능한 지오데식 돔을 발명해 이론적으로 맨해튼도 덮을 수 있다고 했다. MSG 스피어 역시 강철 삼각형을 무수히 결합한 지오데식 구조로 무게만 3000t에 이른다. 스피어는 말 그대로 라스베이거스 구원의 임무를 띠고 지상에 착륙한 새로운 천체다.